The Tashkent Files trailer: Pankaj Tripathi, Naseeruddin Shah star in political drama about former PM’s death

The trailer of The Tashkent Files is out and by the looks of it, the film is an attempt to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shashtri.

It’s raining political dramas in Bollywood and Vivek Agnihotri has joined the race as well by helming a political thriller that will try and throw some light on what happened post Shashtri signed the Tashkent agreement which formally ended the Indo-Pak war of 1965. The former PM was reported to have died in Tashkent a day after singing the Tashkent agreement.

The film’s synopsis reads, “The man you know… The mystery you don’t! Get ready to witness the truth behind the biggest cover-up of Indian politics! #LalBahadurShastri.”

In the trailer, various characters of the movie can be seen disputing the cause of Lal Bahadur Shashtri’s death by openly voicing their doubts about the incident. While some characters like that of Pallavi Joshi believe that Shashtri died of a heart attack, others like Pankaj Tripathi and Shweta Basu Prasad are not too sure.

Apart from Pallavi Joshi, Shweta Basu Prasad and Pankaj Tripathi, The Tashkent Files also features Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Mandira Bedi and Vinay Pathak in significant roles. The movie has been helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, who has previously directed films like Chocolate and Hate Story.

The Tashkent Files will release on April 12.