The Tashkent Files to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry have extended an invitation to director and CBFC member Vivek Agnihotri for a special screening of his film, The Tashkent Files.

An elated Vivek Agnihotri told indianexpress.com exclusively on Saturday, “I have been invited to show my film at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and it is going to screen today itself. We are screening the film for President Mr Ramnath Kovind today. We’ll be showing the film at the Film Division for the I&B Ministry tomorrow.”

Vivek also said, “On the eve of election results, on May 22, Ms Meenakshi Lekhi (Member of Parliament from New Delhi constituency) has organised a screening for the members of parliament. Lots and lots of MPs and politicians were busy with elections all this while. Politicians from different parties will be watching the movie on May 22 as a way to celebrate their entire campaign.”

The film has worked on the power of word-of-mouth and on this, Vivek said, “The film is opening at a new place every day. We have grown from 250 screens to more screens. After The Tashkent Files released, Kalank released the next week, then Avengers Endgame and then Student of the Year 2 also released, but nothing has affected our film. It has been growing consistently, and I am very happy about that. I always believed in my film, it tells a chapter of history that was never told before. It is a no-nonsense film. It is an important chapter in Indian history.”

The film’s plot revolves around the mysterious death of Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Starring Shweta Basu Prasad, Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Vinay Pathak, Pallavi Joshi, Mandira Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi among others, The Tashkent Files released on April 12.