It’s a wrap for The Sky Is Pink

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf have wrapped the shoot of Shonali Bose directorial The Sky Is Pink. The film, which marks Priyanka’s comeback to Bollywood after a long gap, was earlier said to revolve around the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. However, the director later clarified that apart from Aisha, the film also focuses on her parent’s love story.

Priyanka had earlier told Mid-Day, “Though the film is about parents losing their child to an incurable disease, it’s a unique take on death — one that celebrates people’s lives instead of mourning their death. It was a challenge to go from 22 to 60 after 7 Khoon Maaf (2011). I was able to sink my teeth in the part.”

Rohit Saraf, who plays a pivotal role in the film, shared a couple of photos on his Instagram account. He captioned the images as, “So much lost, so much found. Shared silences, unexpected closures, new inspirations, bigger aspirations.. it’s been a rich journey. My heart feels full and I feel content. And with all these emotions, I’ll never see a coloured sky the same way again. It’s a wrap on #TheSkyIsPink ♥️ I lived it and I loved it. Thanks to everyone who were a part of it. See y’all on 11th October’19!”

The team had recently shot the last sequence of the film in the Andaman Islands.

The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose took to Instagram and praised the actors for their commitment. “Just got back from a glorious Andamans shoot with my hottie brilliant and brave actors who are as entertaining off set as on and such fun company to be with. Quite novel to be directing in a bathing suit and in the deep ocean. But if my actors are going to get hit by waves so am I! At one point I had to swim far out to the boat causing my darling producer Sid some anxious moments as I was a mere blob in the waves! Loved every minute. And felt my Ishan’s protection and presence at some miraculous moments. @priyankachopra @faroutakhtar @rohitsaraf10 @zairawasim_ Thanks guys for doing all that you did for me and the film. Your commitment is unparalleled. Love y’all,” the director wrote.

Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films and Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Productions, the film will hit theaters on October 11 this year.