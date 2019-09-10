The Sky Is Pink trailer: Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar star in this tragic story of a family

The trailer of The Sky Is Pink, starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf, is out. The Shonali Bose directorial is the story of a family after their daughter, played by Wasim, is diagnosed with a terminal illness.

In the trailer, we see the love story of Priyanka and Farhan’s characters and how they became a family. The trailer narrated by Aisha (Zaira) also reveals how her medical condition became a trying time for the family. The story spans across 25 years and chronicles the obstacles in the family’s life and how the tension around their daughter’s condition caused a rift between the husband and wife. Going by the trailer, The Sky Is Pink certainly looks promising.

The film is based on the real-life story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

The Sky Is Pink marks Priyanka’s big comeback to the Hindi film industry. Her last appearance in Bollywood was in 2016’s Jai Gangaajal where she played a cop. She has since appeared in Hollywood projects like Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic. Chopra’s line-up of films in Hollywood includes director Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes and Netflix’s adaptation of White Tiger directed by Ramin Bahrani. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Director Shonali Bose had earlier told PTI, “The Sky Is Pink is a deeply personal and an incredibly special film for me. At its core, this is an extraordinary story of what it means to be a family.”

The Sky Is Pink will have its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival on September 13. The film is being produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, in association with Ivanhoe Pictures and Purple Pebble Pictures.

The Sky Is Pink releases in India on October 11.