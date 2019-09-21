The Sky is Pink song Dil Hi Toh Hai: An uplifting Arijit Singh number

The makers of the Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky is Pink have released the first song from the film. “Dil Hi Toh Hai” is a warm, upbeat love song that has been sung by Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra.

The song’s instrumentation is one of most interesting things about it. Composed by Pritam, “Dil Hi Toh Hai” makes heavy use of acoustic guitar, drums, and bass guitar. It is a pretty straightforward arrangement with no frills or experimentation. This works in the song’s favour as the music doesn’t pull attention away from the singers’ voices.

Arijit Singh, true to form, delivers a memorable vocal performance. This mellow track is the type of song where Singh’s voice shines brightest. Antara Mitra’s brief vocal appearance in the song is well suited to all the other elements at work here and complements Singh’s vocals well.

Perhaps the only odd thing about the song is the heavily accented backing vocals during the chorus. But all in all, this is a detail that can be glossed over in an otherwise well-composed and solidly performed song.

Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky is Pink stars Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in lead roles. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film festival.

The Sky is Pink releases on October 11.