Priyanka Chopra’s The Sky Is Pink gets a release date

The release date of Priyanka Chopra’s film The Sky Is Pink has been announced. Directed by Margarita with a Straw fame Shonali Bose, the film will hit theaters on October 11 this year. Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim also play a crucial role in the movie.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the information on Twitter. He tweeted, “Release date finalised… #TheSkyIsPink to release on 11 Oct 2019… Stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim… Directed by Shonali Bose… Produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films.”

The Sky Is Pink marks Chopra’s return to Bollywood after three years. She was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal where she essayed the role of a tough cop. This is her second collaboration with Farhan Akhtar, after Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do.

Talking about casting big actors in her film, director Shonali Bose had said, “Priyanka was always my first choice. She suits the character really well. The film is based on a true story. The script was first picked by producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and he was on the same page as me as far as the casting went.”

The film is said to be based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The director later clarified the film is a love story of Aisha’s parents and is not based on Aisha. “Pulmonary fibrosis is a part of the film. It is a true story and it is the journey of how you deal with it,” she added.

Meanwhile, Priyanka shared a few photos from the sets of the film during its filming days. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films and Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Productions, the film also stars actor Rohit Saraf.