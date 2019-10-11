The Sky Is Pink movie release and review LIVE UPDATES

Starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf, The Sky Is Pink releases today. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film recounts the real-life journey of Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13 and how she and her family dealt with the disease.

The film marks Priyanka’s return to Hindi movies after a gap of three years. She was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal. Though she was set to appear in Salman Khan’s Bharat, the actor bowed out of the project as she was getting married around the same time as the film’s shooting.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the The Sky Is Pink 2 stars in her review and wrote, “To witness a beloved child struggling with a debilitating disease is the most devastating thing in the world. The Sky Is Pink is about one such couple who stand guard, with extraordinary courage and resilience, over their daughter, as she hovers between life and death.”

She further wrote, “To confront the fact of a truncated life changes both, the person counting down as well as the family keeping vigil, in fundamental, moving ways. The sky can indeed be any colour you want, there’s lovely whimsy in the title. It needed to have seeped into the film.”

Shonali Bose, who earlier helmed Margarita with a Straw, and her team got a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival after the film’s premiere.