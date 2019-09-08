The Sky is Pink climax made Nick Jonas cry, reveals Priyanka Chopra

Indian star Priyanka Chopra says the final scene of her upcoming movie, The Sky Is Pink made her husband, singer Nick Jonas, cry.

The actor said the shooting schedule of the Shonali Bose-directed movie got over just four days before her December wedding to Nick and the singer visited the sets during the filming of the final scene.

The film, directed by Shonali Bose, is a love story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary’s parents. Aisha was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

“I was filming ‘The Sky Is Pink’ till four days before my wedding and Nick was on set. We were doing prep for the wedding on set and my co-producers and Shonali, they were so accommodating,” the actor said during an interview at EW and People’s studio at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Bose recalled “the last scene we were shooting before their wedding” made Nick emotional.

“We had told (Nick) to come at the end because we were doing some champagne and cake for them, but he came a little early and we were out in the dark and (Priyanka) was doing a very, very intense scene and I heard a sniff and I suddenly turned and there was Nick standing next to me and he was just crying,” Bose added.

“She goes, ‘You made your husband cry. This is a great scene'” Priyanka said of Bose.

Priyanka, along with the team of “The Sky Is Pink”, is currently attending the TIFF where the film is having its world premiere.

The movie also features Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. Juhi Chaturvedi has penned the story.

The Sky is Pink is Priyanka’s first Hindi project, which she is also producing, after she headed for Hollywood in 2016. It is scheduled for an October 11 release.