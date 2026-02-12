The Rs 40 Crore Gambit: How Farhan Akhtar’s Excel is blocking Ranveer Singh’s Pralay to settle Don 3 exit dispute

Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani has met stakeholders at Birla Studios to intervene in Don 3 standoff before backing Ranveer Singh's ambitious Pralay.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 12, 2026 08:25 PM IST
Ranveer Singh vs Farhan AkhtarFarhan Akhtar approaches Birla Studios. (Photo: Farhan Akhtar/Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

In a new development amid the Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment dispute following the star’s exit from Don 3, Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani-led production house has now reached out to Birla Studios. The newly minted production house is supposed to be backing Ranveer’s ambitious zombie thriller Pralay, and Sidhwani has requested them not to go ahead with funding and shooting of the film till the Don 3 dispute is resolved. Excel Entertainment has demanded nearly Rs 40 crore from the actor for walking out of the film, claiming they have incurred massive losses due to his exit after the film’s pre-production had started. The gambit seems to have paid off as Ranveer, who till now had maintained that he is not liable to pay a single rupee, has now asked for an audit of the cost incurred by Farhan’s studio, as per sources close to the development.

Excel Entertainment had sought compensation from Ranveer for sunk development costs, as well as delays tied to scheduling and planning, as per sources close to the development. “Money had been spent on pre-production — scouting location, doing recce, scheduling and budgeting etc. The producers’ guild also needs to set a precedent in such cases where either the actors exit or the producers steps back. There is merit to their argument and they have also submitted messages from the actor saying he’s onboard with script development while he has complained of an absentee director.” However, at the moment, both the sides seem to be deadlocked, leading to speculation that they may take a legal recourse. “The guild has also lost power over the years and it’s quite likely the stakeholders will take legal recourse. They appear to be deadlocked at the moment,” says the source.There have been such cases earlier — when Deepika Padukone stepped away from Race 2 after shooting for a few days or when Sara Ali Khan was sued by the makers of Kedarnath after scheduling conflicts with Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.

ALSO READ | Veerana’s Jasmine Dhunna vanished after delivering her biggest hit that terrified India; co-star Hemant Birje solved the 37-year mystery

Producers Guild of India stepped in to resolve the dispute and two meetings have already taken place. During the meetings, Ranveer’s team blamed Excel Entertainment for unprofessionalism and for not being serious about taking Don 3 on floors. He complained that there was no bound script and an absentee director in Farhan Akhtar, who refused to collaborate with him or accept his feedback. He further alleged that Excel was exploring the possibility of getting Hrithik Roshan on board and only re-approached him after the success of Dhurandhar, to capitalise on his momentum. He said he is not liable for damages as he did not accept any remuneration from the producers. He cited his experience with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s shelved Baiju Bawra, for which he had prepared for a year without seeking compensation after the project was called off. He argued that such developments are inherent to the industry. Ranveer also referenced Shah Rukh Khan, who, according to him, had been approached for Don 3. Given that Shah Rukh has headlined the franchise twice, Ranveer reportedly argued that if the superstar had agreed, he would have been replaced without compensation. He also sought more time from the guild saying that he is at present busy with the release of Dhurandhar 2: The revenge.

Farhan’s position was also presented at the meetings. He reportedly maintained that Ranveer had never raised concerns about the script and had been enthusiastic about portraying the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. He even claimed that drafts were shared at regular intervals and approved at each stage. Besides the reimbursement, they have also urged producers’ body to frame resolutions against what they describe as unreasonable star demands.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Veerana's Jasmine Dhunna vanished after delivering her biggest hit that terrified India; co-star Hemant Birje solved the 37-year mystery
Jasmine Dhunna
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Juhi Chawla
Rajpal Yadav to stay in Tihar Jail till Monday: Why is actor in jail and why his bail plea was rejected?
Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce tihar jail
Shark Tank India pitchers organise romantic date for Ghazal and Varun Alagh
Anupam Mittal loses Rs 8 crore deal on Shark Tank India 5
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
‘Opponents, not enemies’: Parliament needs to remember Sushma Swaraj’s words
Rafale
DAC clears proposal to buy 114 Rafale jets from France, 90 to be manufactured in India
Jasmine Dhunna
Veerana's Jasmine Dhunna vanished after delivering her biggest hit that terrified India; co-star Hemant Birje solved the 37-year mystery
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
IND vs NAM
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Sahibzada Farhan has scored 51 runs against Jasprit Bumrah at a strike rate of 150 without being dismissed. (PHOTO: REUTERS & AP)
Why Pakistan is banking on Sahibzada Farhan to dismantle Jasprit Bumrah: 51 runs, strike rate of 150, three sixes, 0 dismissals
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
Animals
5 animals that turned laziness into a survival flex
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
Must Read
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NAM
Why Pakistan is banking on Sahibzada Farhan to dismantle Jasprit Bumrah: 51 runs, strike rate of 150, three sixes, 0 dismissals
Sahibzada Farhan has scored 51 runs against Jasprit Bumrah at a strike rate of 150 without being dismissed. (PHOTO: REUTERS & AP)
Quick Comment: Why the 3×15 Scoring System in badminton, up for vote on April 25, is double-edged for India's shuttlers, but a downer for the sport
Top Indian badminton players PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen in action. (Express photo by Amit Mehra and Abhinav Saha)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google Photos may finally fix its most annoying sharing hurdle with a new ‘Copy’ button
The feature works similar to the system-wide copy and paste buttons on Android.
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
5 animals that turned laziness into a survival flex
Animals
Advertisement
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement