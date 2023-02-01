The Romantics trailer: Invisible man of Bollywood Aditya Chopra finally speaks, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan talk about Yash Chopra

The streaming giant Netflix unveiled the trailer of its four-part docu-series, The Romantics on Wednesday. The series is said to be a celebration of the movies of filmmaker Yash Chopra and his production house Yash Raj Films. Directed by Indian Matchmaking fame Smriti Mundhra, the series will stream on Netflix on February 14.

The trailer offers a sneak peek into three generations of actors — Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ranveer Singh, among others, talking about the late filmmaker Yash Chopra. The trailer begins with Salim Khan and Ranbir Kapoor expressing their hatred towards the word “Bollywood”. We are teased with the appearance of stars like Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and many others, who have worked and flourished in their career by working with Yash Raj Films production.

Talking about Yash Chopra, Karan Johar says in the trailer, “I’d watch all those beautiful movies, but it was Yash Chopra’s cinema that caught my eye.” Big B described him as a “young filmmaker wanting to make different films.” During his lifetime, Yash Chopra made romantic, social dramas and action films.

Also read | Yash Chopra created cinema for posterity and it will always be a part of Hindi cinema’s legacy

Rani Mukerji also said that it was Yash Chopra who believed in her when she said she wanted to represent modern Indian woman. Ranveer Singh revealed that it was YRF that promised to launch him after watching his audition when nobody else was ready to launch him.

Further in the trailer, all the actors are seen surprised as they are told that Yash Chopra’s son Aditya Chopra is going to give an interview. Aditya Chopra always stays away from the public glare and as Madhuri Dixit says, “He is very private, he hates going out.” But we get to hear him say, though we once again do not see him, “There’s nothing that fascinated me more than Hindi films.” A voice, which probably is of the filmmaker, is also heard sharing, “Yashji told me once, this is who we are, and this is what we are here to do.”

From the trailer, it is evident that all the fans of Bollywood movies are in for a treat with The Romantics as its gives an insight into the mind of the man behind several hits of the Hindi cinema.