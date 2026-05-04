8 years later, Arijit Singh’s directorial debut Sa still remains unreleased; here is why the singer is not in a hurry

While soaring in a peerless manner, singer-composer Arijit Singh also harboured a dream of directing a feature film one day. In fact, he first shared this desire almost a decade ago. Two years later, in 2018, his directorial debut Sa premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Co-created with his wife, Koyel Roy, Sa featured their youngest son, Lalu Pragun Singh, in the central role. Although the couple wished to bring the film to the public eventually, Sa remains unreleased even now.

Not just Arijit, the movie was also supposed to mark the Hindi debut of actor Chitrangada Satarupa, the daughter of Bengali filmmakers Satarupa Sanyal and Utpalendu Chakrabarty. Although its team was informed about a year ago that the movie was gearing up for release, Sa is yet to see the light of day.

Against this backdrop, Chitrangada recently spoke about Sa and her experience working with Arijit Singh.

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Chitrangada Satarupa on Arijit Singh’s Sa

“That (Sa) would have been my first film, not Tikli And Laxmi Bomb (2017). We also did some reshoots later on. A year ago, we were told that the film would probably get a release soon,” Chitrangada Satarupa shared during a conversation with Bollywood Hungama. Chitrangada added, “He is phenomenal. There’s no doubt about it. I call him Dada. He’s a rare breed of talent. Like, how can someone be so talented? Also, the way he can pick up things so fast is crazy.”

Mentioning that he’s extremely humble and modest in life, the actor noted, “He doesn’t care what he needs to wear. He would sit next to the cinematographer for 10-15 days straight. Then he would try his hand at camerawork, and it would be bang on. He’s an absolute perfectionist. If he wanted a shot in a certain way, he would spend hours on it. It’s more like a passion project for him.”

‘Sa is a very rooted film’

Chitrangada continued, “He’s not concerned that, since he has produced it, he needs to release it on a certain date. That’s why he’s taking so much time and constantly adding and reducing things.” Mentioning that Sa is about Indian classical music, she noted that the movie is a tribute to Arijit’s mentor. “It’s in Bangla and a very rooted film. It was shot close to his hometown in a village. Visually, it looks absolutely beautiful.”

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Praising Arijit’s as a person, Chitrangada pointed out, “He’s so humble and grounded. He’s the person whose songs are heard by millions. These listeners cry, smile and fall in love when they hear him sing. Yet, when you meet him, he’s the simplest guy ever. He doesn’t even care that he’s the Arijit Singh. That’s the best part about him.”

About Sa

After nearly 1.5 years of shooting, Arijit Singh and Koyel Roy realised they were going nowhere and that the footage they had was useless. Then they got down to writing the script for Sa. Subsequently, they restarted the film’s production, which took another two-and-a-half years to complete.

“We were not happy with Sa. However, we had to let go of it. Next movie by us should be better,” he said during a masterclass at the 2018 IFFI.

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Arijit Singh’s retirement from playback singing

Earlier in 2026, Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing, much to everyone’s shock. “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” he posted.