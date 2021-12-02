The Railway Men: R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan, Divyenndu Sharma to headline YRF’s first web series

Yash Raj Films has announced that it is venturing into web series with The Railway Men. The production house on Thursday said their first web series will feature R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan.

YRF’s streaming content will created under YRF Entertainment and it will release five projects in its first year. The Railway Men started filming on December 1 and it will stream on an OTT platform in December 2 next year.

The Railway Men is a tribute to the railway workers at Bhopal station who are the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, the world’s biggest man-made industrial disaster. The project was announced on the same day as the tragedy took place 37 years ago. The Railway Men is being directed by debutant filmmaker Shiv Rawail.

Akshaye Widhani, senior vice president of Yash Raj Films, said in a statement, “The Bhopal Gas Tragedy is the world’s worst industrial disaster that has impacted scores of people since the tragedy struck the city in 18984. At YRF, we are constantly trying to develop the best compelling stories for audience and this is our tribute to the unsung heroes of the tragedy, that took place 37 years ago, who, despite saving thousands of lives on that fateful day, are still unknown to people across the world.”

Yogendra Mogre, executive producer at YRF Entertainment said, “The Railway Men is our salute to their spirit, their courage and their humanity. This is a story that needed to be told. We are not going to leave any stone unturned to ensure that this story reaches out to audiences, across the world, in the best possible way so that they can understand the depth of devastation that this tragedy has caused in India.”

YRF Entertainment’s The Railway Men will stream on December 2, 2022 as a homage to humanity and colossal sacrifice in the wake of a crisis that shook the nation.