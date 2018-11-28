Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding festivities kick off in Mumbai, see photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding festivities kick-started in Mumbai on Wednesday. The couple were spotted at Madhu Chopra’s residence in Mumbai. Clad in their traditional attires, Priyanka and Nick addressed the paparazzi as they arrived for a pre-wedding ceremony. The couple was accompanied by Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner. Joe and Sophie also opted for traditional Indian outfits for the ceremony. Singer Armaan Malik was also present at the celebration.

As the couple walked out after the pre-wedding ritual, they had ‘teeka’ on their foreheads. It appeared as if the two performed a puja ahead of their nuptials in Jodhpur. The Priyanka-Nick wedding is, reportedly, scheduled for December 2, 2018 at Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur.

Priyanka and Nick first set tongues wagging when they decided to make their first appearance together on the red carpet of MET Gala 2017. And as they say, there has been no looking back for the couple since then.

Later, both Priyanka and Nick attended talk shows where they were asked about the status of their relationship. The two had then denied that they were seeing each other, stating that their MET gala appearance was just a happy coincidence. After a while, the two were photographed together again, this time during the Memorial Day weekend. Both Priyanka and Nick seemed quite comfortable with each other in the photos.

Things took a decidedly flirty turn when the duo started complimenting each other on social media. The heart emoticons, the casual flirting changed tracks into something serious when Priyanka was spotted as Nick’s plus one at the latter’s cousin’s wedding. While the couple still neither denied nor confirmed their relationship, they started making more public appearances together. Be it on dinner dates, or attending a game night together; their relationship was heading towards a more mature zone.

After Priyanka met Nick’s family, the latter made a trip to India and they kind of made their relationship official when they attended Akash Ambani’s engagement party together. Nick was then clicked with Priyanka, Parineeti and their family in Goa. This was followed by further public appearances, with Priyanka attending Nick’s concert in Brazil. They were spotted cycling together on the streets of New York City as well.

Soon after, reports started coming in about how Nick had apparently rented out a Tiffany store in New York to pick an engagement ring for Priyanka. And then there were pictures of Priyanka flaunting what seemed like a huge engagement ring.

This was followed by a traditional roka ceremony and an engagement party. Both Priyanka and Nick took to Instagram and shared pictures of each other, with Priyanka writing, “Taken… With all my heart and soul…” While Nick shared the same post with a caption that read, “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.

And more recently, Priyanka rang in her bachelorette party in Amsterdam with future sister-in-law and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, her close friends and family.

Here’s wishing the lovely couple best of luck.