The Poonam Pandey controversy: Everything that has happened so far

Poonam Pandey has decided to end her marriage with Sam Bombay. (Photo: Poonam Pandey/instagram)

Actor-model Poonam Pandey earlier this month surprised everyone as she announced her wedding with boyfriend Sam Bombay. In the second week of September, Pandey took to Instagram to share photos from her wedding ceremony, and captioned them, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.”

After her wedding, the 29-year-old actor left for Goa with Sam for a film shoot and their honeymoon. But, on September 22, Pandey got her husband arrested by the Goa police. She filed an FIR against Sam for molesting, threatening and assaulting her.

“Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her, and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested,” inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station told PTI. However, Sam Bombay, who is a film producer, was granted bail on a surety of Rs 20,000. He has been asked to report to Canacona police station for four days and also not to interfere with witnesses.

Meanwhile, Poonam Pandey revealed how she was in an abusive relationship with Sam Bombay for the past three years and tied the knot with him hoping that things would get better. But according to Pandey, it “didn’t turn out to be a wise decision.” Now, the actor plans to end her marriage.

In an interview with The Times of India, Pandey opened up about filing a complaint against her husband in Goa. She said, “Sam and I had an argument, which escalated, and he began hitting me. He choked me and I thought I was going to die. He punched me in my face, pulled me by my hair and banged my head against the corner of the bed. He knelt on my body, pinned me down and assaulted me. Somehow, I managed to break free and bolted out of the room. The hotel staff called the cops, who took him away. I filed a complaint against him.”

“This time, I don’t plan to go back to him. I don’t think it’s a smart idea to return to a person, who has beaten you up like an animal, without even thinking of the consequence. In a bid to save our relationship, I have suffered a lot. I prefer being single than in an abusive relationship. I have decided to end our marriage. It’s about time I moved on,” concluded Poonam Pandey.

