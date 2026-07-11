The Odyssey premiere: Nolan, Damon, Holland sip chai; Dimple Kapadia, Shruti Haasan attend

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey received a star-studded welcome in Mumbai on Saturday as several celebrities attended the film’s special industry premiere ahead of its July 17 release. Before the red carpet rolled out, Nolan and lead actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland made a quick stop at the iconic Kyani & Co. restaurant in South Mumbai, where they were photographed enjoying cutting chai and snacks.

Sharing the pictures on X, Universal Pictures wrote, “Quick tea stop before The Odyssey Mumbai Premiere. A Big night awaits, but chai comes first!” The candid photos captured Nolan, Damon and Holland sipping chai before heading to the film’s Mumbai premiere.

Quick tea stop before The Odyssey Mumbai Premiere A Big night awaits, but chai comes first!#OdysseyMumbaiPremiere pic.twitter.com/bzNSjIcQG6 — Universal Pictures India (@UniversalIND) July 11, 2026

The Mumbai premiere drew several names from the Hindi film industry. Among those in attendance were Parvathy Thiruvothu, Dimple Kapadia, Shruti Haasan, Jim Sarbh, Ashish Chanchlani and others who arrived to watch Christopher Nolan’s latest epic on the big screen. Videos and pictures from the red carpet soon began circulating on social media, capturing the star-studded evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

India became the first country to host a fan screening

The Mumbai premiere came a day after India became the first country in the world to host a special fan screening of The Odyssey. Addressing the audience after the screening, Nolan expressed his excitement about finally launching one of his films in India.

“This is not the first time I’ve been to Mumbai, but it is the first time I’ve had the chance to launch a film here. So, you are amongst the first audiences in the world to see this film,” he said before jokingly asking the crowd, “Who was better, Matt or Tom?”

Nolan also thanked Indian audiences for their enthusiasm, saying, “It’s always a thrill to be in India. I’ve had the pleasure of filming here twice, once in Jaipur, once in Mumbai. Every time I come here, it’s very, very special.”

Also Read | Matt Damon regrets turning down Shekhar Kapur film: ’20-year-old debt I’ve been carrying’

Story continues below this ad

Christopher Nolan on bringing The Odyssey to India

Earlier on Saturday, Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, Matt Damon and Tom Holland addressed the media in Mumbai, where the filmmaker reflected on his long association with India. Recalling his first visit in 2011 and later shoots for The Dark Knight Rises and Tenet, Nolan said he had hoped to premiere Tenet in India before the pandemic changed those plans.

“We actually intended to come here with a premiere of Tenet, which we filmed here, but we couldn’t because of the pandemic. So, coming to India was really on our minds for a very long time,” he said.

Thomas also praised Indian moviegoers, saying the country’s love for theatrical cinema continues to inspire Hollywood at a time when the industry is debating declining theatre attendance in several markets.

Matt Damon and Tom Holland on making The Odyssey

Speaking about the scale of the film, Thomas described The Odyssey as one of the most ambitious productions she and Nolan have ever undertaken. Damon, meanwhile, joked that he was relieved he wasn’t producing the film.

Story continues below this ad

“I told Emma, ‘What’s wrong with you? Why would you produce this movie?’ I’m so happy I’m not a producer on this movie because the level of coordination is beyond imagination,” Damon said.

Holland, meanwhile, described shooting entirely on IMAX cameras as unlike any filmmaking experience he had previously encountered.

About The Odyssey

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic and follows Odysseus’ perilous journey home after the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal and Samantha Morton. Shot entirely using IMAX cameras, The Odyssey releases in Indian theatres on July 17.