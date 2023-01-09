scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

The Night Manager motion poster out: Anil Kapoor says his character Shelly is ‘a perfect balance of wit and evil’

The Night Manager stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.

The Night ManagerThe Night Manager will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Streamer Disney Plus Hotstar on Monday launched the official poster of Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor’s OTT debut series The Night Manager.

Dubbed as a high-octane thriller wrapped in lavish drama and picturesque sights, the series is the Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carre’s novel of the same title.

The show is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. Priyanka Ghosh is co-director of the project, which will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar this year.

Aditya Roy Kapur said he has been looking for a multi-layered character in a series with a complex narrative arc.

“When the platform approached me to play the title role in The Night Manager, I knew this was just the one I’d been looking for. My character Shaan is the kind of person who can effortlessly make people believe whatever he wants them to, and that perfectly mirrors what we as actors strive to achieve with our craft.

“I’m glad that the Disney Plus Hotstar team and Sandeep Modi gave me this opportunity to play such an exciting character and I can’t wait to bring him to audiences in India and around the world,” the 37-year-old actor said in a statement.

When Anil Kapoor read the script of the series, he fell in love with the character of Shelly Rungta, the actor said.

“Shelly is a powerful man, a philanthropist and a perfect balance of wit and evil with imperceptible menace just like the story of the show – a perfect blend of entertainment and great storytelling.

“I thoroughly enjoyed working with some of the finest from the industry and one of the leading OTT platforms – Disney Plus Hotstar and eagerly waiting to see audience’s reaction to the show,” he added.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head – Content, Disney+Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said it is his hope that the viewers will have fun watching the series.

“The Night Manager in our ambition is the best of high stakes drama! Great actors, stunning locales and a rich plot with juicy twists,” he added.

Modi, who earlier worked on Disney Plus Hotstar’s critically-acclaimed show Aarya, said the team has tried to raise the bar with The Night Manager, in terms of the storytelling, scale and technical finesse.

“It’s always exhilarating and exasperating in equal measures to helm such a big show and I am super excited to present this tale of espionage, revenge and betrayal to the world,” he added.

The Night Manager will also feature Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl in pivotal roles.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 17:43 IST
