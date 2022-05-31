The Miniaturist of Junagadh: Naseeruddin Shah, Rasika Dugal film is a timely reminder

Short film: The Miniaturist of Junagadh

Director: Kaushal Oza

Cast: Naseeruddin Shah, Rasika Dugal, Raj Arjun, Padmavati Rao

Streaming on Large Short Films

Grieving over loss can manifest in unexpected ways. Kaushal Oza’s agony over losing his ancestral home prodded him to write and direct The Miniaturist of Junagadh. Set during the post-Partition period in Junagadh, the short film is a poignant account of a blind miniature artist Husyn Naqqash (Shah) selling his home and belongings before moving to Karachi with his wife Sakina (Rao) and daughter Noor (Dugal). Naqqash is leaving behind a place where he lived his whole life, apart from enjoying appreciation for his artistic excellence.

It is a painful displacement for the family, which had once seen glorious days and fame. Their story, told in less than 30 minutes, is a reminder of the loss that our society has suffered in the past over religious intolerance.

When Oza’s century-old ancestral bungalow in Mumbai’s Borivli was going to be demolished to build a housing complex in its place some years back, he wanted to preserve its memory by shooting a movie there. Eventually, he chose to adapt the German short story Die Unsichtbare Sammlung, written by Stefan Zweig after World War I. Oza set the story in Junagadh, as he believes that the impact of Partition on western India has not been shown much in films.

The short film, which travelled to several festivals before its online release, dwells on the loss of home and identity. It is also a celebration and reminder of the wonderful fusion of Hindu-Muslim culture that has enriched the subcontinent’s age-old artistic traditions. While grief and nostalgia are the mainstays of the film, it offers a glimmer of hope through art and music. A miniature painting — considered to be a priceless work by Naqqash – is what moves Kishorilal (Arjun), a hardcore businessman, who is not only buying the once-revered miniaturist’s home but also eying his other valuable possessions.

The film offers insight into human behaviour. It also underlines the need for empathy to bridge a communal divide.

The cast delivers a captivating performance, capturing the complex emotions associated with the loss of home. Most importantly, this short cautions us not to forget our past as we navigate today’s faultlines.