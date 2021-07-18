The Matrix 4 to Citadel, Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects to keep an eye out for

Priyanka Chopra turns 39 today. Debuting with a Tamil movie called Thamizhan with Vijay in 2002, PeeCee, as she is affectionately called, turned to Hindi cinema or Bollywood and thanks to her Hollywood projects, is now an international icon.

One of the secrets to Priyanka Chopra’s meteoric rise can be the fact that she is almost always busy with one project or other. At this moment, too, multiple projects involving her are in development.

Here are all of them at one place:

The untitled fourth Matrix movie

Easily Priyanka’s most popular upcoming project, the untitled fourth Matrix movie is a follow-up of 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions. One half of the director duo, Lana Wachowski, returns to direct. Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves will make a comeback as Trinity and Neo, respectively. Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, and Daniel Bernhardt also reprise their roles from previous movies. Additionally Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff are cast in unknown roles. The filming began in February 2020 before the pandemic halted it. Principal photography wrapped in November later that year.

Chopra had talked to Variety about her character in an interaction. She said, “If there’s one thing that Matrix fans know about the beloved franchise, it’s to expect the unexpected.” And it seems Priyanka Chopra’s unnamed character is going to be chock full of those when she makes her debut in The Matrix 4. We’ll just have to wait for some official trailers or images to see exactly how Chopra will be when audiences jack back into the property.

The Warner Bros movie is set to be released on December 22, 2021.

Text for You

Directed by Jim Strouse, Text for You is a romantic drama written by Strouse and Lauryn Kahn. It also stars Scottish actor Sam Heughan, best known for playing the role of Jamie Fraser in Starz’s sci-fi, fantasy TV series Outlander. Singer Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene and Celia Imrie play supporting roles. The film is an English remake of the German-language film SMS Fur Dich, based on a novel by German author Sofie Cramer. The project finished production in January this year.

Citadel

Citadel is a much-awaited event sci-fi and spy TV series is helmed by the Russo Brothers (best known for the last two Avengers movies) and written by Josh Appelbaum, Sarah Bradshaw, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg. There is no plot information available as yet. There will also be spinoffs set in India, Italy, and Mexico, with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK developing the Indian one. Apart from Priyanka, Richard Madden, known for Game of Thrones and MCU’s Eternals, will also star. The Russos had earlier told Indianexpress.com, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now.”

Untitled wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling

Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to THEIR story THEIR way. So proud of this incredible partnership with @mindykaling and @djgoor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema! pic.twitter.com/5V71fFvX4L — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 13, 2019

In 2019, a wedding comedy was announced with Priyanka, Mindy Kaling and writer and producer Dan Goor (known for popular sitcoms like Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine). As per a Deadline report, the film was said to revolve around a big wedding in India and the ensuing culture clashes. It was labelled as Crazy Rich Asians meets My Big Fat Greek Wedding. Both Chopra and Kaling were also set to star in the film. The coronavirus pandemic likely put the spanner in the works for the film. Kaling had finished the script last year, as per IANS.

Cowboy Ninja Viking

An adaptation of AJ Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo’s graphic novel of the same name, Priyanka was cast as the female lead of Cowboy Ninja Viking. The story was about an assassin who possesses multiple personalities. The film will also star Chris Pratt. The project was announced in 2018 and was shelved later that year. It is not known if it is still in development.

Untitled Sangeet project

Sangeet is an unscripted series for Amazon Studios, that PeeCee is producing with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, based on the eponymous pre-wedding dance ceremony. Priyanka had announced the series on her Instagram account on the first anniversary of their wedding. She had shared, “At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives. Nick Jonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject.”