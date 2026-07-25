The Mask director Chuck Russell dies at 74, Jim Carrey remembers his ‘playfulness’

Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell, best known for directing cult and blockbuster films such as A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987), The Blob (1988), The Mask (1994), Eraser (1996), and The Scorpion King (2002), has died at the age of 74. According to TMZ, Russell died unexpectedly at his home in the San Diego area on Wednesday, July 22, his family confirmed.

People reported that the local fire department responded to a medical emergency at Russell’s residence on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a call about an unconscious man. The filmmaker was declared dead at the scene. The cause of death has not been disclosed, with his family still travelling to California.

Russell began his journey in the film industry as a production manager and assistant director on independent films while simultaneously writing screenplays. During the making of Hell Night, he met writer Frank Darabont, who would go on to become one of his closest creative collaborators. His first produced screenplay was the 1984 science-fiction thriller Dreamscape, directed by Joseph Ruben and starring Dennis Quaid. Three years later, he stepped into the director’s chair with A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, launching a career that would span nearly four decades.

He followed it with the 1988 horror remake The Blob before delivering one of the biggest hits of his career with The Mask in 1994. Russell later directed Arnold Schwarzenegger in Eraser (1996) and Dwayne Johnson in The Scorpion King (2002), the latter serving as Johnson’s first film as a leading man. After a 14-year break from filmmaking, Russell returned with I Am Wrath (2016), starring John Travolta. He reunited with the actor for Paradise City (2022), which also featured Bruce Willis in one of the final performances of his career. Russell’s last directorial venture was the 2024 horror film Witchboard, centred around a cursed game that unleashes a sinister force.

Jim Carrey remembers Chuck Russell

Paying tribute to his The Mask director, Jim Carrey reflected on the atmosphere Russell created on set and the impact he had on those who worked with him. “I consider it a privilege to have worked with Chuck Russell, who during the shooting of The Mask, created an ebullient, childlike atmosphere of wonder and camaraderie on his set. The entire cast and crew were touched and inspired by his playfulness,” Carrey told People. He added, “Every one of us has been many years blessed by that buoyant and timeless moment. I consider The Mask one of the jewels of my creative life. Thank you, Chuck.”

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His connection with Hindi cinema

Russell also ventured into Indian cinema with the 2019 action-adventure film Junglee, starring Vidyut Jammwal. Speaking to PTI during the film’s release, the filmmaker had expressed his admiration for Indian storytelling and its unique embrace of music across genres. “I was jealous of Indian directors when I first discovered Indian films. As a teenager, I found you guys do song and dance in every or any genre. In the West, the musicals were very limited. There are many differences but we (both) can tell larger-than-life stories and our stars can carry it,” he had said.

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Russell had also spoken about his family’s emotional connection with India, revealing that the country held a special place in his late mother’s heart. “My mother loved India very much, she passed away just as we started work on the Junglee. She was a travel agent. I am carrying on the tradition of my family,” he had said.

Chuck Russell is survived by his wife, Ania Zeyne, and his three children.