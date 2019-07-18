The Lion King Hindi version to release in UAE on July 19

The Hindi dubbed version of The Lion King, which has voice- overs by Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan, will release in the UAE on July 19, the same day the Disney film hits the Indian theaters.

Advertising

SRK will lend his voice to King Mufasa while Aryan for Simba, respectively in the studio’s live-action remake of the 1994 animated classic.

The Bollywood star, who enjoys massive fan following in the Emirates, said he is excited to bring the film to the country.

“‘The Lion King’ is that one movie that my entire family loves the most and it holds a very special place in our hearts. The legacy of Lion King is timeless; and being a part of this iconic reimagining with my son Aryan makes it extra special for me.

Advertising

“I am forever grateful and thankful to all my fans from the UAE, who have always showered their love on me, and I am ecstatic that they will be able to watch the Hindi version of The Lion King, a film that will always be close to my hear,” Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement.

The Hindi dubbed version also voice stars Ashish Vidyarthi (Scar), Shreyas Talpade (Timon), Sanjay Mishra (Pumbaa) and Asrani (Zazu), with vocals by Sunidhi Chauhan and Armaan Malik.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the film is also releasing in English Tamil and Telugu in India.