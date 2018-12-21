The Legend of Maula Jatt trailer: Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan reunite in this intense drama

What stands out in the first trailer of Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt is Fawad Khan’s new beefed-up avatar. The trailer of the film, being touted as Pakistan’s most expensive project, was released today.

The Legend of Maula Jatt has been in the making a long time now and boasts of the most stellar cast seen on the Pakistani big screen till date. Apart from Fawad, it also features Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick and Hamza Ali Abbasi. The Bilal Lashari directorial is a stylized update to the 1979 action film Maula Jatt, which traces the journey of a local hero who takes on a brutal gang leader.

Watch | The Legend of Maula Jatt Trailer

The trailer of the film primarily revolves around Fawad’s character, giving glimpses of how he became the hero of his village. The actor known for his typical boy-next-door image has put on a lot of weight and is donning an intense look, complete with long tresses and a chiseled body.

We also see flashes of Hamza Ali who plays the main antagonist. Hints of Fawad’s chemistry with Humaima and Mahira are also the high points of the trailer, though fans are more thrilled to have Fawad back with his Humsafar co-star Mahira in this film.

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also wished the team, while tweeting the film’s trailer. He wrote, “Maula Jatt is back and this time its @_fawadakhan_ https://youtu.be/sBWdUf7wfaE #TheLegendofMaulaJatt #MaulaJatt”. While Fawad has done films like Khoobsurat and Kapoor And Sons in Bollywood, Mahira was a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

The Legend of Maula Jatt marks Fawad’s return to the big screen in Pakistan since his last film as lead, Khuda Kay Liye in 2007. It is also the first time that Pakistan’s favourite onscreen couple, Fawad and Mahira, will appear on the big screen as a couple.

Also starring Gohar Rasheed, Shafqat Cheema, Nayyer Ejaz, Faris Shafi and Saima Baloch, the action-drama will release next year during Eid-Ul-Fitr. It is also set to become the first Pakistani film to have a simultaneous release in China, along with its worldwide release.