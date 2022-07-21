scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Arjun Kapoor calls The Lady Killer and emotionally taxing film: ‘I took a break to get out of that space’

The Lady Killer is an upcoming suspense drama thriller which follows the whirlwind romance of small-town “playboy” Arjun Kapoor and a “self-destructive beauty”, played by Bhumi Pednekar.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
July 21, 2022 1:31:30 pm
Arjun KapoorArjun Kapoor will next be seen in Kuttey movie. (Photo: arjunkapoor/Instagram)

Working on The Lady Killer was a “mentally and emotionally” challenging experience for actor Arjun Kapoor so much so that he had to take a break to get out of the zone. Directed by Ajay Bahl, The Lady Killer is an upcoming suspense drama thriller which follows the whirlwind romance of small-town “playboy” (Kapoor) and a “self-destructive beauty”, played by Bhumi Pednekar.

Lady Killer is something else. I have given a lot to that film. Mentally and emotionally, The Lady Killer has been intense and raw for Bhumi and I. It is very real in that sense as a love story. That’s why I went on holiday after that. I shot for about 45 days for that film and went away on a break. I needed to get out of that space,” Kapoor told PTI.

Also Read |Sanjay Kapoor shares funny wedding throwback featuring Arjun Kapoor and his poker face: ‘When will this get over…’

The 37-year-old actor is currently promoting Ek Villain Returns, which is set to be released in cinema halls on July 29. Following the premiere of the Mohit Suri directorial, he will jump back into the world of The Lady Killer to finish the last schedule of the film.

After wrapping up The Lady Killer, Kapoor said he would want to do a light-hearted film. He has reportedly signed Happy Bhag Jayegi director Mudassar Aziz’s next, a comedy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...

In the past, Kapoor took a similar breather after he wrapped shooting of films like his debut feature Ishqzaade (2012) and Dibakar Banerjee’s acclaimed film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021).

“After Ishqzaade, I got a break as I was young. I have always worked continuously. Perhaps I have not played a character that damaged me emotionally as much as doing Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. It was draining because of the dialect, locations, etc. It was a heavy film in terms of prep and shoot,” the actor added.

Also Read |Arjun Kapoor shares pictures with ‘obsessed villain’ Tara Sutaria, fan says ‘Villains are the best’

While The Lady Killer was tough on the mind and soul, Vishal Bhardwaj’s production Kuttey was physically draining. The film is a multistarrer caper-thriller and marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, son of Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The world of Kuttey might appear dark but it is a fun heist movie, added Kapoor. “Kuttey is not a suspense dark (film). If you like Kaminey, you will like Kuttey. It is just that we shot in the night so the visual is dark. It is a fun heist film. It was physically draining as the film is based in the monsoon period,” he said.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Martyrs' Day rally and its importance for Mamata, TMC
Explained

Martyrs' Day rally and its importance for Mamata, TMC

Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'
In Parliament today

Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges
Opinion

Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emerges

Premium
PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: CIC

PM Modi best administrator, India marching ahead in all fields: CIC

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Highly-radicalised man propagating 'jihad' against India arrested from Bihar: NIA

Highly-radicalised man propagating 'jihad' against India arrested from Bihar: NIA

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson
Liger trailer

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
AR shouldn’t feel like it’s slapped onto a game experience: Niantic

AR shouldn’t feel like it’s slapped onto a game experience: Niantic

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill and her upcoming films
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement