The Kerala Story 2 producer reacts as Kerala HC clears film for release: ‘We’re not portraying Kerala in a negative light at all’

After weeks of legal battle, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s upcoming film Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, the sequel of the controversial film The Kerala Story, has finally found some relief. A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court lifted the interim stay on its release. Meanwhile, Shah also reacted to the criticism the social-thriller drama has been receiving.

The Bench of Justices S A Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan stayed the single bench order of Thursday, after the film’s producer moved an appeal in court. The single bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas had earlier issued a stay on the release of the movie temporarily for two weeks and had instructed the Central Board to revisit the screening certificate it had issued to The Kerala Story 2.