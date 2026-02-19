The Kerala Story 2: Kerala HC issues notice to producers amid petition challenging its censor certificate

The highly controversial The Kerala Story is back, with its sequel, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, slated for release in theaters next week. Like its predecessor, the film has once again found itself at the centre of legal disputes. On Thursday, the Kerala High Court issued a notice to the producers in response to a writ petition challenging the certification of the movie. The petition raises concerns over the film’s promotional assets, which reportedly depict women from several states being lured into relationships and coerced into religious conversion.

The petitioner, Sreedev Namboothiri, a native of Chittariparamba in Kannur district, claims that while the storyline spans multiple states, the film repeatedly links alleged incidents of terrorism, forced conversion, specifically to Kerala. The complaint also highlights the teaser’s concluding line: “Ab sahenge nahin… ladenge (We will not tolerate it anymore… we will fight),” which, according to the petition, could be interpreted as a call for retaliatory action with the potential to stir communal tension.