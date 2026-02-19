The Kerala Story 2: Kerala HC issues notice to producers amid petition challenging its censor certificate

A petitioner has filed a plea seeking the cancellation of the censor certificate granted to The Kerala Story 2.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiFeb 19, 2026 09:38 PM IST
The Kerala Story 2The Kerala Story 2 is scheduled to release on February 27, 2026.
Make us preferred source on Google

The highly controversial The Kerala Story is back, with its sequel, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, slated for release in theaters next week. Like its predecessor, the film has once again found itself at the centre of legal disputes. On Thursday, the Kerala High Court issued a notice to the producers in response to a writ petition challenging the certification of the movie. The petition raises concerns over the film’s promotional assets, which reportedly depict women from several states being lured into relationships and coerced into religious conversion.

The petitioner, Sreedev Namboothiri, a native of Chittariparamba in Kannur district, claims that while the storyline spans multiple states, the film repeatedly links alleged incidents of terrorism, forced conversion, specifically to Kerala. The complaint also highlights the teaser’s concluding line: “Ab sahenge nahin… ladenge (We will not tolerate it anymore… we will fight),” which, according to the petition, could be interpreted as a call for retaliatory action with the potential to stir communal tension.

The peition further contends that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not adequately apply the statutory safeguards outlined in Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act, 1952. This section prohibits certification of films that threaten public order, morality, decency, or are likely to incite criminal acts. The petition also references the legal battles surrounding the first installment of The Kerala Story in 2023.

Also Read | ‘I started crying’: Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob who threatened him with donkey parade

During proceedings in the Supreme Court, the producers had agreed to include a disclaimer clarifying that certain figures mentioned in the film lacked verified data and that the story was a fictionalized account. The petitioner argues that despite the controversies and judicial scrutiny faced by the original film, the sequel has received certification without sufficient review of its potential impact on communal harmony.

As relief, the petitioner has requested that the certification be quashed and that the CBFC reconsider it, taking into account statutory and constitutional safeguards. They have also sought a suspension of the film’s release until the revision petition is resolved or, alternatively, the implementation of modifications, including reconsidering the title and adding appropriate disclaimers. The court has scheduled further consideration of the matter on Tuesday.

Recently, even Kerala’s Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, voiced concerns over the release of the sequel, describing it as “made with the agenda of spreading hatred against Kerala” and calling the matter serious. He in a statement said: “The release of a second part of ‘The Kerala Story’, which was made with the agenda of spreading hatred against Kerala and insulting our secular traditions, should be seen seriously.”

Story continues below this ad

He added that the first film, which he described as “filled with lies, hate, and anti-Kerala propaganda and produced with communal motives,” had been widely rejected by the people of the state.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I don't want sympathy': Rajpal Yadav refuses to reveal financial support received from Sonu Sood, Salman Khan
Rajpal Yadav
From Priyadarshan and LJP's movies to Pennum Porattum, unpacking the 'ridiculous' charm of chaotic comedy
What makes Rajesh Madhavan's Pennum Porattum impactful is its use of absurdism and chaotic comedy to address significant topics, giving it far more weight than a mere dramatic treatment could.
Director accuses Dinesh Vijan of stalling his film for 3 years
Maddock Films
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Chandrababu Naidu
One million youth, a Quantum university, and AI labs: Naidu’s blueprint for Andhra Pradesh
Andrew Mountbatten Arrested, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Andrew, epstein files, Jeffrey Epstein,
UK police arrest King Charles' brother Andrew on suspicion of misconduct
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Rajpal Yadav
'I don't want sympathy': Rajpal Yadav refuses to reveal financial support received from Sonu Sood, Salman Khan
Mumbai apartment rent video
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Bennett
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, joins hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. Amodei stands next to Altman.
That awkward moment at AI Summit: Why Altman and Amodei did not hold hands
hardik pandya ind vs pak watch
Hardik Pandya flaunts an ultra-rare Jacob & Co. watch during the India vs. Pakistan match—one of only 25 available worldwide
Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales remains optimistic about the future of human-curated knowledge, even as AI-generated content spreads online. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
‘Knowledge is human’: Co-founder Jimmy Wales on why Wikipedia still matters in an AI world
Must Read
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett power Zimbabwe past Sri Lanka by 6 wickets ahead of Super 8 stage
Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza alongside Brian Bennett during the T20 World Cup 2026 match vs Sri Lanka. (PHOTO: AP)
‘Knowledge is human’: Co-founder Jimmy Wales on why Wikipedia still matters in an AI world
Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales remains optimistic about the future of human-curated knowledge, even as AI-generated content spreads online. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 live: AI policy decisions, industry announcements, and expert insights
India AI Impact Summit 2026
Perplexity pushes back on ads, says users 'would just start doubting everything'
Perplexity joins Anthropic in keeping its AI chatbot ad free for now.
Hardik Pandya flaunts an ultra-rare Jacob & Co. watch during the India vs. Pakistan match—one of only 25 available worldwide
hardik pandya ind vs pak watch
Advertisement
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement