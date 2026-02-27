The Kerala Story 2 gears up for release as Kerala HC stays single judge’s order putting film on hold

A bench of justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan passed the order on the appeal moved by The Kerala Story 2's producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah late Thursday night.

The Kerala High Court on Friday stayed for two weeks its single judge’s interim order putting on hold for 15 days the release of the film The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond.

A bench of justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan passed the order on the appeal moved by the film’s producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah late Thursday night, hours after the movie’s release was stayed. The bench had reserved order in the appeal on Thursday night.

The detailed order is awaited.

