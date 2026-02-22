The Kerala Story 2 draws industry backlash: Anurag Kashyap calls the film ‘propaganda’; Prakash Raj shares photos of beef fry

Prakash Raj's post of Kerala's Syrian Christian beef fry, shared the same week as The Kerala Story 2 trailer dropped, drew both widespread support and backlash

Even as the trailer for The Kerala Story 2 continues to draw sharp reactions, actor Prakash Raj has shared his response.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

On Saturday, he posted images of Kerala’s Syrian Christian beef fry and coconut beef curry on X, captioning them: “The real Kerala Story is how… ‘In its mouth-watering culinary journey, Kerala’s yummy Syrian Christian beef fry and the coconut beef have added legacy, history and culture to the recipe.’ Please try and relish.”

Following up on this tweet, he posted another one on Sunday, saying, “The real Kerala Story is how pork, beef and fish coexist with vegetarian sadya and all of them live in harmony. Please relish happy Sunday everyone.”