The Kerala Story 2 draws industry backlash: Anurag Kashyap calls the film ‘propaganda’; Prakash Raj shares photos of beef fry
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap called The Kerala Story 2 'nonsense propaganda' in a media interaction this week, while actor Prakash Raj responded to the film's controversial beef scene by posting images of beef fry on X.
Even as the trailer for The Kerala Story 2 continues to draw sharp reactions, actor Prakash Raj has shared his response.
On Saturday, he posted images of Kerala’s Syrian Christian beef fry and coconut beef curry on X, captioning them: “The real Kerala Story is how… ‘In its mouth-watering culinary journey, Kerala’s yummy Syrian Christian beef fry and the coconut beef have added legacy, history and culture to the recipe.’ Please try and relish.”
Following up on this tweet, he posted another one on Sunday, saying, “The real Kerala Story is how pork, beef and fish coexist with vegetarian sadya and all of them live in harmony. Please relish happy Sunday everyone.”
The posts were pointed in its timing. The trailer for The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, had just been released, featuring a scene in which a Hindu woman from Kerala is shown being force-fed beef by her Muslim in-laws, a depiction that triggered an immediate and widespread backlash, particularly in Kerala itself.
At an awards gala held on Saturday in Kerala, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also shared his reaction to the trailer of The Kerala Story 2 and he did not hold back. When a reporter asked for his view on the film, Kashyap said, “The Kerala Story is s*** movie. It is bull**** propaganda. Total bull****. Aisa kaun beef khilata hai? Aisa koi khichdi bhi nahi khilata hai (Who feeds someone beef like this? No one is fed even khichdi in this manner). Bakwaas (nonsense) picture.”
He added, “They just want to make money and please everybody; divide people. The filmmaker is a greedy man. He just wants to make money.”
The broader controversy around The Kerala Story 2 extends well beyond social media. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a strongly worded statement condemning the film, calling it an attempt to spread hatred against Kerala and undermine its secular traditions.
The film is scheduled for release on February 27, ahead of the state’s Assembly elections.
