The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 7: Vipul Shah’s film earns 1/4th of its predecessor, yet to cross Rs 25 crore mark, 

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond continued its run at the domestic box office with modest weekday numbers. The film earned around Rs 2.19 crore on day 7 (Thursday) across all languages, taking its total India net collection after the first week to Rs 22.34 crore. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.62% on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

The film’s footfall improved as the day progressed. Morning shows recorded 6.27% occupancy, while afternoon shows rose to 10.58%. Evening shows registered 9.53% occupancy, and night shows peaked at 12.11%, indicating relatively stronger turnout later in the day.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond opened with Rs 75 lakh on Friday, before witnessing a sharp jump on Saturday with Rs 4.65 crore. The film maintained its momentum on Sunday, collecting Rs 4.75 crore, marking its highest single-day collection during the first week.

However, the film saw its biggest drop on Monday, earning Rs 2.5 crore, a decline of around 47% from Sunday’s numbers. The collections picked up again on Tuesday with Rs 4 crore, registering nearly a 60% jump from Monday, largely aided by the Holi holiday. The numbers dipped slightly on Wednesday with Rs 3.5 crore, and further on Thursday (day 7) with Rs 2.19 crore, bringing the film’s first-week total to Rs 22.34 crore.

ALSO READ: Vijay makes public appearance with Trisha days after wife Sangeetha files for divorce, watch video

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond occupancy

In Mumbai, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond recorded an overall occupancy of 12% across 742 shows, with 7% in morning shows, 12% in the afternoon, 13% in the evening, and 16% at night. In the National Capital Region (NCR), the film registered 9.25% overall occupancy from 713 shows, including 7% in the morning, 12% in the afternoon, and 9% each in evening and night shows. In Bengaluru, the occupancy stood at 11.5% across 232 shows, including 8% in the morning, 11% in the afternoon, 12% in the evening, and 15% in night shows.

In Chennai, despite having only 30 shows, the film recorded the highest occupancy at 19.67%, with 19% in the afternoon, 15% in the evening, and 25% in night shows, while morning shows reported no occupancy. In Hyderabad, the film recorded 9% occupancy across 201 shows, with 10% in morning and afternoon shows, 9% in the evening, and 7% at night. In Kolkata, the occupancy remained relatively low at 5.75% across 126 shows, including 3% in the morning, 7% in the afternoon, 8% in the evening, and 5% at night. In Ahmedabad, the film registered 8.5% occupancy across 523 shows, with 5% in morning shows, 8% in afternoon shows, 7% in evening shows, and 14% in night shows.

Story continues below this ad

Kerala Story 2 box office journey ahead

The first Kerala Story proved to be a major box office success. Made on a budget of around Rs 15 crore, the film went on to earn over 16 times its production cost at the domestic box office, emerging as one of the most profitable films of its year.

The sequel has had a tougher run so far. Made on a budget of approximately Rs 30 crore, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond still needs around Rs 8 crore more to recover its production cost.

The film may, however, get some breathing room at the box office as there are no major theatrical releases scheduled this Friday. A rise in footfall over Saturday and Sunday could help the film regain momentum at the box office.

In fact, the dry spell at cinemas is expected to continue until March 19, when filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is set to release across five Indian languages.

The Kerala Story 2 controversy

Unlike the first film, which focused primarily on Kerala, the sequel tells the story of three women from different parts of India who become victims of abuse after marrying outside their religion.

Story continues below this ad

Ahead of its release, the film also courted controversy, with critics accusing it of portraying Kerala in a negative light and promoting Islamophobia. The Kerala High Court had initially issued a stay order on the film’s release and directed the CBFC to review its certification. The stay was later lifted after which the film finally made its theatrical debut.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Sumit Gahlawat, and Arjan Singh Aujla in key roles.