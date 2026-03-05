The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 6: Vipul Shah’s contentious film drops 437 more shows and earns Rs 20 cr, less than one-third of its predecessor

Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s thriller The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond is not even a patch on its 2023 predecessor, helmed by Sudipto Sen, which also fetched him the National Award for Best Director. The sequel, also produced by Vipul Shah’s Sunshine Pictures, has managed to earn less than one-third of the first part so far, which turned out to be a sleeper hit, notwithstanding its controversies.

On Wednesday (day 6) at the domestic box office, The Kerala Story 2 earned Rs 3.50 crore, a minor drop from its Tuesday (day 5) earnings of Rs 4 crore. That was a significant 60% increase from its Monday (day 4) collection of Rs 2.5 crore, thanks to the holiday on account of Holi. The film saw its most dramatic fall on Monday at 47%, from its Sunday (day 3) earnings of Rs 4.75 crore.

That figure was arrived at only after a minor spike from its Saturday (day 2) collection of Rs 4.65 crore, a drastic improvement on its opening day earnings of Rs 0.75 crore on Friday, as per Sacnilk. The Kerala Story 2 got a clearance for release from Kerala High Court only by Friday evening a day after it put a stay on its release owing to its controversial contents.

After six days, the box office collection of The Kerala Story 2 in India stands at Rs 20.15 crore. After dropping 350 shows on Tuesday, it dropped another 437 shows on Wednesday. The total number of shows across India now stands at 3055. Its maximum occupancy was registered in Chennai (30%), followed by Ahmedabad (25.75%), Surat (20%), Bengaluru (14.50%), and Jaipur (13.50%).

The opening six-day box office collection of The Kerala Story 2 in India is less than one-third of that of its predecessor. The first part managed to garner over Rs 68 crore within its first six days. It went on to hold its own at the domestic box office for seven weeks, concluding its domestic haul at Rs 241.74 crore, made up of Rs 239.05 crore from its original Hindi version and Rs 2.69 crore from its dubbed Telugu version.

Made on a budget of Rs 15 crore, The Kerala Story earned over 16 times its cost of production at the India box office. Meanwhile, the sequel, which was made in twice the cost at Rs 30 crore, still has another Rs 10 crore to go before it can even match its budget. Given its current trajectory, that seems to be an uphill task. However, the film is likely to benefit from no new major theatrical release this Friday.

In fact, there are no new theatrical releases all the way upto March 19, when Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is slated to arrive across five Indian languages on the occasion of Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa. The Kerala Story 2 goes beyond the scope of Kerala and tells the story of three women from around India who become victims of abusive after marrying outside of their religion.