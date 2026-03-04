Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 5: Vipul Shah’s controversial film drops 350 shows, trails behind predecessor
The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 5: Vipul Shah's social drama saw a spike in its domestic collection on Tuesday, earning Rs 4 crores but is still underperforming when compared to first film.
The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 5: Vipul Shah’s The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has failed to make an impact at the box office. In 2023, the hard-hitting Kerala Story received a great response; however, the film’s second part only seems to have controversies and challenges. According to reports in Sacnilk, The Kerala Story 2 saw a spike in its collection on Tuesday. The film earned Rs 4 crores, taking the total domestic collection to Rs 16.65 crores.
On 27th February, after the High Court granted permission to release the film, the makers addressed that the film was never meant to defame the state of Kerala, but to highlight the criminals there. While they hurriedly released the film, The Kerala Story 2 only managed to earn Rs 75 lakhs on its first day. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 4.65 crores, and on Sunday, it collected Rs 4.75 crores. Seeing a massive dip on Monday with earnings of just Rs 2.5 crores, the film managed to redeem itself on Tuesday. However, The Kerala Story 2’s impact is not as strong as the film’s first part. In 2023, The Kerala Story earned Rs 11.14 crores. Its total collection in five days was Rs 56.64 crores.
Also Read: HC stays Kerala Story 2 release: Court says ‘non-application of mind by CBFC while certifying the movie’
On Tuesday, The Kerala Story 2 saw an overall occupancy of 19.01 percent, with night shows having maximum footfalls. The film also saw a drop in its number of shows. On Tuesday, 335 shows for The Kerala Story 2 were reduced, leaving its total number of shows at 3492. On Monday, The Kerala Story 2 had 3827 shows running all over India. Mumbai has seen the highest occupancy of 27.25 percent with 590 shows. After Mumbai, it was Jaipur where the occupancy was 25.75 percent with 104 shows. Pune had an occupancy of 23 percent with 312 shows. The occupancy for The Kerala Story 2 in Delhi-NCR was 15.75 percent with 767 shows.
While the film continues to struggle at the box office, The Kerala Story 2 faced some serious controversy ahead of its release. The film was accused of showing the state of Kerala in a bad light and also promoting Islamophobia. Following the criticism, the Kerala High Court had issued a stay order on the film’s release and directed the CBFC to relook at its certification. On 27th February, the stay order was lifted, and the film was released.
Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Sumit Gahlawat, and Arjan Singh Aujla in important roles.
