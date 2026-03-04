The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 5: Vipul Shah’s controversial film drops 350 shows, trails behind predecessor

The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 5: Vipul Shah’s The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has failed to make an impact at the box office. In 2023, the hard-hitting Kerala Story received a great response; however, the film’s second part only seems to have controversies and challenges. According to reports in Sacnilk, The Kerala Story 2 saw a spike in its collection on Tuesday. The film earned Rs 4 crores, taking the total domestic collection to Rs 16.65 crores.

On 27th February, after the High Court granted permission to release the film, the makers addressed that the film was never meant to defame the state of Kerala, but to highlight the criminals there. While they hurriedly released the film, The Kerala Story 2 only managed to earn Rs 75 lakhs on its first day. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 4.65 crores, and on Sunday, it collected Rs 4.75 crores. Seeing a massive dip on Monday with earnings of just Rs 2.5 crores, the film managed to redeem itself on Tuesday. However, The Kerala Story 2’s impact is not as strong as the film’s first part. In 2023, The Kerala Story earned Rs 11.14 crores. Its total collection in five days was Rs 56.64 crores.