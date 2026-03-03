Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 4: Vipul Shah’s controversial film struggles to sidestep flop status; earns 1/5 of predecessor’s first Monday haul
The Kerala Story 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Despite not having strong competitors, the controversial film hasn't even crossed the Rs 5 crore mark in daily collections thus far.
The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: It appears that the rage-baiting tactic that helped producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah and his Sunshine Pictures in 2023 isn’t working in their favour this time, as their controversial film The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond is gasping for breath at the box office. Disappointingly for its makers, the movie has also failed the crucial first Monday test, earning just about 1/5th of what the first instalment in the franchise made on its corresponding day.
On Monday, The Kerala Story 2 recorded an India nett collection of just Rs 2.65 crore, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, marking a massive 44.21 percent dip in its earnings compared to Sunday (Rs 4.75 crore). The controversial drama’s total domestic collection now stands at just Rs 12.8 crore, hinting that it may complete its first week in theatres without crossing even the Rs 20 crore mark.
Must Read | Mohanlal once considered becoming a monk and travelling to Himalayas on foot after losing lakhs producing flop movies: ‘What is this cinema?’
During the day, the movie witnessed an overall occupancy of merely 8.75 per cent. While the morning shows began with a nominal 6.29 per cent occupancy, the rate fluctuated as the day unfolded, reaching 8.65 per cent in the afternoon, 7.45 per cent in the evening, and 12.61 per cent during the night screenings.
Despite not having strong competitors and receiving massive nationwide publicity through the controversy it courted prior to release, The Kerala Story 2 hasn’t managed to cross even the Rs 5 crore mark in terms of daily collections thus far. While the latest instalment in the franchise earned only Rs 2.65 crore on its first Monday in theatres, The Kerala Story (2023) had collected Rs 10.07 crore.
Even as the 2023 film grossed Rs 302 crore worldwide against a budget of Rs 15 crore, becoming a massive blockbuster, The Kerala Story 2, with a reported budget of Rs 28 crore, has grossed only Rs 15.1 crore worldwide thus far. The latest film is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh.
Prior to its release, The Kerala Story 2 had become the talk of the town as its trailer drew sharp criticism from various quarters for allegedly spreading misinformation, and making defamatory claims against the state of Kerala. Although the 2023 film also faced such criticisms, Vipul Shah and his team managed to turn it to their advantage and made good money. This time, however, the same formula seems to be proving inept for them, and it remains to be seen whether The Kerala Story 2 will end up a disaster or cross at least the break-even point.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05