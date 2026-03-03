The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 4: Vipul Shah’s controversial film struggles to sidestep flop status; earns 1/5 of predecessor’s first Monday haul

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: It appears that the rage-baiting tactic that helped producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah and his Sunshine Pictures in 2023 isn’t working in their favour this time, as their controversial film The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond is gasping for breath at the box office. Disappointingly for its makers, the movie has also failed the crucial first Monday test, earning just about 1/5th of what the first instalment in the franchise made on its corresponding day.

On Monday, The Kerala Story 2 recorded an India nett collection of just Rs 2.65 crore, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, marking a massive 44.21 percent dip in its earnings compared to Sunday (Rs 4.75 crore). The controversial drama’s total domestic collection now stands at just Rs 12.8 crore, hinting that it may complete its first week in theatres without crossing even the Rs 20 crore mark.