The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 3: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s controversial film fails to cross Rs 15 cr in opening weekend

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Despite significant publicity prior to its release due to the controversies it courted, director Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond, bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is struggling at the box office, unable to deliver a solid performance even in the absence of strong competitors. In fact, the movie’s earnings are significantly lower than those of its predecessor, which emerged as a blockbuster in 2023.

On Sunday, The Kerala Story 2 recorded an India nett collection of just Rs 5 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, marking a nominal 7.53 per cent jump in its earnings when compared to Saturday (Rs 4.65 crore). While this figure is significantly better than those recorded by its box-office contenders, such as Assi (Rs 1.6 crore), Do Deewane Seher Mein (Rs 1.45 crore), and Tu Yaa Main (Rs 80 lakh), on their respective corresponding days, it’s far lower than what The Kerala Story (2023) registered.