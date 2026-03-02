Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 3: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s controversial film fails to cross Rs 15 cr in opening weekend
The Kerala Story 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: While the movie's earnings are significantly better than those of its competitors, they are far lower than those of its 2023 predecessor.
The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Despite significant publicity prior to its release due to the controversies it courted, director Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond, bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is struggling at the box office, unable to deliver a solid performance even in the absence of strong competitors. In fact, the movie’s earnings are significantly lower than those of its predecessor, which emerged as a blockbuster in 2023.
On Sunday, The Kerala Story 2 recorded an India nett collection of just Rs 5 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, marking a nominal 7.53 per cent jump in its earnings when compared to Saturday (Rs 4.65 crore). While this figure is significantly better than those recorded by its box-office contenders, such as Assi (Rs 1.6 crore), Do Deewane Seher Mein (Rs 1.45 crore), and Tu Yaa Main (Rs 80 lakh), on their respective corresponding days, it’s far lower than what The Kerala Story (2023) registered.
After opening to Rs 8.03 crore, the first instalment in the franchise had recorded a whopping Rs 16.4 crore in the domestic market on its first Sunday in theatres. Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 15 crore, The Kerala Story collected Rs 302 crore worldwide, becoming a massive blockbuster.
In contrast, The Kerala Story 2, with a reported budget of Rs 28 crore, has managed to gross only Rs 12.3 crore worldwide thus far. Its domestic nett stands at Rs 10.4 crore. On Sunday, the movie witnessed an overall occupancy of just 13.16 per cent in the Hindi market. While the morning shows began with a meagre 7.86 per cent occupancy, the rate fluctuated as the day unfolded, reaching 15.56 per cent in the afternoon, 15.82 per cent in the evening, and 13.40 per cent during the night screenings.
Described by many as a movie allegedly peddling bigotry and Islamophobia, aside from palpable efforts to blemish the image of the state of Kerala, which is known for its communal harmony, The Kerala Story 2 was mired in controversy prior to its release. Initially, the Kerala High Court had stayed the release of the movie, directing the Central Board of Film Certification to relook at its certification. However, a division bench of the court later lifted the interim stay, paving the way for the release of The Kerala Story 2.
