The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 2: Vipul Shah film registers 520% jump, earns over Rs 5 crore

The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 2: After days of controversy and backlash, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s controversial film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond finally hit theatres on Friday. Following a slow start at the box office, the film registered a significant jump in collections on Saturday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, after opening to a modest Rs 75 lakh on Day 1, the film saw a 520% jump on Day 2, earning Rs 4.65 crore and taking its domestic total to Rs 5.4 crore.

On Saturday, The Kerala Story 2 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 12.20%, with morning shows at 6.45%, afternoon shows at 11.88%, evening shows at 11.42%, and night shows peaking at 19.05%. In the Delhi-NCR region, the film had 806 shows with an occupancy rate of 10.25%, while Mumbai reported 770 shows with a theatre occupancy of 14.75%.