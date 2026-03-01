Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 2: Vipul Shah film registers 520% jump, earns over Rs 5 crore
The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 2: Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah's controversial film saw a major jump over the opening weekend. It earned Rs 4.65 crore on Saturday.
The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 2: After days of controversy and backlash, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s controversial film The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond finally hit theatres on Friday. Following a slow start at the box office, the film registered a significant jump in collections on Saturday.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, after opening to a modest Rs 75 lakh on Day 1, the film saw a 520% jump on Day 2, earning Rs 4.65 crore and taking its domestic total to Rs 5.4 crore.
On Saturday, The Kerala Story 2 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 12.20%, with morning shows at 6.45%, afternoon shows at 11.88%, evening shows at 11.42%, and night shows peaking at 19.05%. In the Delhi-NCR region, the film had 806 shows with an occupancy rate of 10.25%, while Mumbai reported 770 shows with a theatre occupancy of 14.75%.
The footfall and box-office numbers are significantly lower than those of the film’s first instalment, The Kerala Story (2023). Starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani, the controversial social-thriller opened to Rs 8.03 crore and collected Rs 11 crore on Day 2. Despite widespread criticism and political controversy, the film went on to record a global lifetime gross of Rs 302 crore.
Prior to its release, The Kerala Story 2 faced its own share of legal hurdles after a petitioner sought a stay on the film’s release. However, on Friday, a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court lifted the interim stay on the release of Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond. The Bench of Justices S A Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan stayed the single bench order of Thursday, after producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah moved an appeal. The single bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas had stayed the release of the film for two weeks and had directed the CBFC to review the screening certificate it had issued to the movie.
Meanwhile, activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged protests against the screening of The Kerala Story 2 in Kerala on Saturday, alleging that the film portrays the state in a negative light. Several shows across theatres in Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kottayam were reportedly cancelled.
Helmed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Sunshine Pictures, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond features Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Sumit Gahlawat, and Arjan Singh Aujla.
