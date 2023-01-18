scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

The Kashmir Files to re-release in theatres ahead of Cinema Lovers Day, tickets for Rs 99

The Kashmir Files, which was a big box office success in 2021, is re-releasing in theatres on January 19.

the kashmir filesThe Kashmir Files is re-releasing in theatres on January 19.
Listen to this article
The Kashmir Files to re-release in theatres ahead of Cinema Lovers Day, tickets for Rs 99
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Vivek Agnihotri’s much-talked about film The Kashmir Files, which first released in theatres in March 2021, is re-releasing in theatres on January 19. The film’s director Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to make the announcement.

He mentioned in the caption that this was the “first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year.” The release coincides with ‘Cinema Lovers Day’ on January 20 where tickets across theatres will be available for just Rs 99. The film is already streaming on ZEE5.

Also Read |When Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘overacting’ made Don 2 co-star Alyy Khan, Farhan Akhtar exchange concerned looks: ‘Yeh toh k-k-k-Kiran kar raha hai’

The Kashmir Files ignited a lot of controversy when it first released in theatres and with some major push given by certain states across the country, the film turned out to be a box office success. Later in the year, it was also submitted at the International Film Festival of India in Goa where IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid described it as “propaganda” and “vulgar.” “There were 15 films in the international competition — the front window of the festival. Fourteen out of them had the cinematic qualities…and evoked vivid discussions. We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival,” he said during the closing ceremony of the festival.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...

Vivek Agnihotri had recently falsely claimed that the film had been “shortlisted for Oscars 2023.” He had also claimed that Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Anupam Kher were all “shortlisted for best actor categories.” However, that was not the case, The Kashmir Files was only on the reminder list which primarily includes films that can officially compete in various categories. Merely featuring on the list does not guarantee that the film will advance in the final nominations of the Academy Awards, which will be announced on January 24.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 13:11 IST
Next Story

Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi issues clarification on ‘Tamizhagam’ row

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan with mom
Kartik Aaryan and his ‘forever queen’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close