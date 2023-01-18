The Kashmir Files to re-release in theatres ahead of Cinema Lovers Day, tickets for Rs 99

Vivek Agnihotri’s much-talked about film The Kashmir Files, which first released in theatres in March 2021, is re-releasing in theatres on January 19. The film’s director Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to make the announcement.

He mentioned in the caption that this was the “first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year.” The release coincides with ‘Cinema Lovers Day’ on January 20 where tickets across theatres will be available for just Rs 99. The film is already streaming on ZEE5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri)

We are celebrating the magic of movies at a magical price for #CinemaLoversDay! Watch movies at #PVR for just ₹99 on 20th Jan’23.

Applicable for any movie, any show; so book your tickets ASAP!

Book your tickets now: https://t.co/TGQXYwiL22#MoviesAt99 #CinemaLovers #Offer pic.twitter.com/f6MVphkVnT — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) January 17, 2023

The Kashmir Files ignited a lot of controversy when it first released in theatres and with some major push given by certain states across the country, the film turned out to be a box office success. Later in the year, it was also submitted at the International Film Festival of India in Goa where IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid described it as “propaganda” and “vulgar.” “There were 15 films in the international competition — the front window of the festival. Fourteen out of them had the cinematic qualities…and evoked vivid discussions. We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival,” he said during the closing ceremony of the festival.

Vivek Agnihotri had recently falsely claimed that the film had been “shortlisted for Oscars 2023.” He had also claimed that Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Anupam Kher were all “shortlisted for best actor categories.” However, that was not the case, The Kashmir Files was only on the reminder list which primarily includes films that can officially compete in various categories. Merely featuring on the list does not guarantee that the film will advance in the final nominations of the Academy Awards, which will be announced on January 24.