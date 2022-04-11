The Kashmir Files producers Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi to reunite for two more films based on ‘unreported stories from Indian history’

After the success of The Kashmir Files, the team has reunited for two more films. Director Vivek Agnihotri, Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi will produce films on similar historical incidents that have been buried in history.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement, “‘THE KASHMIR FILES’ TEAM REUNITES FOR TWO MORE FILMS… After the phenomenal success of #TheKashmirFiles, producers #AbhishekAgarwal, #VivekRanjanAgnihotri and #PallaviJoshi reunite to produce two more films based on unreported stories from #Indian history… OFFICIAL VIDEO…” The video said the films will reveal ‘two brutally honest stories’ from Indian history which will have ‘spine-chilling truths’

‘THE KASHMIR FILES’ TEAM REUNITES FOR TWO MORE FILMS… After the phenomenal success of #TheKashmirFiles, producers #AbhishekAgarwal, #VivekRanjanAgnihotri and #PallaviJoshi reunite to produce two more films based on unreported stories from #Indian history… OFFICIAL VIDEO… pic.twitter.com/SUgEfyNvY9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 11, 2022

Also Read | The Kashmir Files movie review: Anupam Kher is the emotional core of this overwrought film

The Kashmir Files earned over Rs 250 crore at the box office, and managed to hold its ground against SS Rajamouli’s historical epic RRR, which stormed the box office. It became the first Hindi film to do so amid the pandemic. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the early days of insurgency. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi.

Despite receiving mixed to negative reviews, the film performed phenomenally well at the box office, primarily due to strong word-of-mouth. The Kashmir Files has been declared tax-free in several states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Goa, Tripura, and Uttarakhand. It received thumbs up from several celebrities, including Hansal Mehta and Karan Johar, who termed it as a ‘movement’.