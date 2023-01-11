As The Kashmir Files becomes eligible for Oscars 2023, Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty react to Nadav Lapid’s ‘vulgar’ comment: ’15 minutes of fame’

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) recently came out with a list of 301 movies that are eligible to be nominated for the upcoming Oscars this year. The extensive list also featured four Indian films, including Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rishab Shetty’s breakout film Kantara, and SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR.

The film, along with others on Oscar reminder list, includes movies that can officially compete in various categories but merely featuring in the list does not guarantee that the film will advance in the final nominations of the Academy Awards, to be announced on January 24.

As soon as the news was shared, The Kashmir Files team was quick to celebrate the milestone, with Anupam Kher sharing a BTS video on his social media, writing, ““सच वो दिया है जिसे अगर पहाड़ की चोटी पर भी रख दो, तो भले ही वो रोशनी कम करे! लेकिन दिखाई बहुत दूर से भी देता है!!!🙏 #TheKashmirFiles @theacademy #Oscar #ShortListed #BestActor #BestFilm.” Later, the actor also spoke to ANI and said that the qualification is a perfect response to what filmmaker and IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid had said about the feature. For the uninitiated, Lapid had called The Kashmir Files ‘vulgar and a propaganda’ movie during his speech at the festival.

Anupam Kher told news agency ANI, “The Kashmir Files being shortlisted at the Oscars is an achievement in itself, it’s too early to celebrate. This tragedy was kept hidden for 32 years and after 32 years when this film was released, the world welcomed it but also there were a lot of people who commented a lot about it. Not only the film is shortlisted but I am also shortlisted for the Best Actor award. It’s a humbling and amazing feeling. Four more films are shortlisted from India. I wish them all the best and congratulations. This is the time to be happy, and not to remember those people who just wanted 15 minute of fame, those who want fame for a short time target big things. What to talk about them at this time, they will find their answer.”

Meanwhile, Mithun Chakraborty also shared that he is happy the film has received such a positive response.

“It feels great that Kashmir files has been shortlisted. It’s an answer to all the critiques. The jury who called the movie vulgar and propaganda has gotten the answer today. The people have liked the movie and that’s the response. I will not give any controversial statements. It hurts when the movie isn’t allowed in certain theatres but gets shortlisted for Oscar. Indian films have come a long way and I wish other shortlisted movies all the best,” the actor told Times Now.

Despite its polarising response from the critics, The Kashmir Files emerged as a box office hit upon its release, minting over Rs 340 crore globally.