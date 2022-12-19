scorecardresearch
‘The Kashmir Files is garbage’: Director Saeed Mirza says ‘the point is not to take sides, it is to be human’

Saeed Akhtar Mirza said while the Kashmiri Pandit issue is real, the point in cinema is not to take sides. "Be human and try to understand," he said while talking about The Kashmir Files.

Screenwriter and director Saeed Akhtar Mirza has given Indian cinema some memorable gems, including the likes of Naseem and Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai. He is also the main man behind notable TV serials like Nukkad and Intezaar.

In a recent conversation with The Indian Express, the artiste, who has penned the memoir of late director Kundan Shah, opened up about today’s cinema, and gave his opinion on the controversial but box office success Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files. The film was once again in the eye of the storm after IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid called the feature ‘vulgar’ and a ‘propaganda’ movie.

Speaking about The Kashmir Files, Saeed Mirza said, “For me, The Kashmir Files is garbage. Is the Kashmiri Pandit issue garbage? No, it’s not. It’s real. Is it just Kashmiri Hindus? No. Muslims, too, are caught in an incredibly vulgar trap of the machinations of intelligence agencies, nations with so-called national interests, and paid guys from across the border, who continue to create havoc. The point is not to take sides. Be human and try to understand.”

Also Read |With Nadav Lapid’s frankness on The Kashmir Files, a taste of Israeli chutzpah

He also detailed in the same discussion that Shah had once apologised to Mirza for the Gujarat riots of 2002, adding, “He apologised to me about the Gujarat riots. He said, I’m a Hindu so somebody needs to be accountable. I know nobody will be. I said within the 21st century you are becoming a Hindu and me, a Muslim? He said that’s what it is. You’re denying it, this is the truth of my country.”

The filmmaker also spoke about patriotism being used as a money-making device, and that everyone does it, including many countries around the globe. On the work front, Saeed Mirza last wrote the short film Karma Cafe, which came out in 2018.

