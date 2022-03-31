The Kashmir Files cleared for UAE release, Vivek Agnihotri says those opposing it have ‘vicious minds’

The Kashmir Files will be released in the UAE on April 7, after director Vivek Agnihotri claimed that it had been ‘banned’ there. Additionally, the film will also be released in Singapore. This after a massively successful box office run in India, which is closing in on the Rs 250 crore mark.

Celebrating the news, Agnihotri took to Twitter and wrote, “BIG VICTORY: FINALLY, got the censor clearance from UAE. Rated 15+ passed without any cuts. Releasing on 7th April (Thursday). Now, Singapore.”

Actor Anupam Kher also celebrated the new, and wrote, “हर हर महादेव! #TheKashmirFiles finally releasing in #UAE on 7th April!” In an earlier interview with the Lallantop, Agnihotri had said that the film had been ‘banned’ in a number of countries. “The movie is banned in the UAE. They said that we can’t show this film. The same is the case in Singapore and Qatar,” he said.

In a statement, Agnihotri noted that the film had been cleared in the Muslim majority UAE. “In India, some people are calling it Islamophobic but an Islamic country after 4 weeks of scrutiny has passed it with 0 cuts and for 15+ audience whereas in India it is 18+”.

He added, “The same thing has happened in Singapore, where it took almost three weeks. There was a lot of representation from Muslim groups, but then the chief of their censor, said that the film has nothing objectionable and it should be seen by everybody, same thing with UAE. A lot of people made representations, scrutinized again but all of them are saying this film is about humanity, this film is against terrorism therefore it should be seen by all. But In India, some people who are opposing it without seeing it and calling it Islamophobic are either part of the terror groups or have vicious minds.

The film, which tells the story of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to flee from the Valley in the late 80s and 90s, also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

The film was released in theatres on 11th March, 2022. It has attracted polarised response, but has made Rs 236 crore domestically, and is poised to cross the Rs 250 crore mark in its fourth weekend, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.