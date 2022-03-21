The Kashmir Files box office Day 10: Vivek Agnihtori film records its highest one-day earning, mints Rs 167.45 crore

Vivek Agnihtori’s The Kashmir Files is quickly turning out to be one of the the biggest success stories in Bollywood during the Covid-19 pandemic. The film collected Rs 26.20 crore on Sunday, which is its biggest one-day total yet. It has also crossed the Rs 150 crore mark as until Saturday, its total was Rs 141.25 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s figures on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “#TheKashmirFiles [Week 2] is a TSUNAMI at the #BO… Packs a SUPER-SOLID total [₹ 70.15 cr] in *Weekend 2*… #TKF REFUSES TO SLOW DOWN, should hit ₹ 200 on weekdays [by Wed or Thu]… Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr. Total: ₹ 167.45 cr. #India biz.”

The Kashmir Files dramatises the events surrounding the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The movie, penned by Agnihotri and Saurabh M Pandey, has been accused of playing fast and loose with the facts and some are even calling it a propaganda piece.

Thanks to strong word of mouth promotion, the film is rivalling even the box office behemoth Baahubali: The Conclusion in its second week.

The movie stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi.

However, The Kashmir Files has largely received mixed reviews. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “With all its propagandist verve, and cementing the current dispensation’s favoured discourse, it does manage to tap into the grief of the displaced Pandits. What stays with us are the flashes of genuine pain that envelopes Pushkar Nath (Anupam Kher in a credible turn, even if some of his portions are overwrought), damaged and suffering from dementia, but who has never forgotten his beloved Habba Kadal.”