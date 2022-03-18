The Kashmir Files box office collection day 7: Vivek Agnihotri’s film hours away from crossing Rs 100 crore mark

The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri‘s provocative drama about the exodus of Kashmiri pandits from the Valley, is now less than Rs 3 crore from crossing the coveted Rs 100 crore mark domestically. The word-of-mouth hit made Rs 18.05 crore on Thursday, its second biggest day in one week of release. By comparison, the film made Rs 3.55 crore on its opening day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh declared it an ‘all-time blockbuster’ and noted that trends like this are unprecedented for mid-range films. The film’s seven-day total now stands at Rs 97.3 crore. On day two, the film made Rs 8.5 crore, and on day three, it rose to Rs 15.10 crore. It passed the Monday test with flying colours, making Rs 15.05 crore, followed by Rs 18 crore on Tuesday, Rs 19.05 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 18.05 crore on Thursday.

The film’s screen count has been increased from a little over 600 screens on opening day to over 4000 screens on day seven. The Kashmir Files is expected to dominate the marketplace even in its second week, despite competition from Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Paandey, followed by SS Rajamouli’s big-budget period drama RRR the very next week.

Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar, the film has received mixed reviews from critics. While some have praised its brutal dramatisation of an oft-ignored chapter in recent Indian history, others have questioned its motivations.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “With all its propagandist verve, and cementing the current dispensation’s favoured discourse, it does manage to tap into the grief of the displaced Pandits. What stays with us are the flashes of genuine pain that envelopes Pushkar Nath (Anupam Kher in a credible turn, even if some of his portions are overwrought), damaged and suffering from dementia, but who has never forgotten his beloved Habba Kadal.”