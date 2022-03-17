The Kashmir Files box office collection Day 6: Anupam Kher-starrer demolishes records, earns Rs 79.25 cr

The Kashmir Files seems to be unstoppable at the Indian box office. On Wednesday, sixth day of its release, the film minted its highest-earning — Rs 19.05 crore. As the Vivek Agnihotri directorial inches towards completing a week, it has clocked Rs 79.25 crore.

Trade guru Taran Adarsh shared the numbers of the Anupam Kher starrer on his Twitter page. He mentioned how the film is creating havoc and demolishing box office records. He tweeted “#TheKashmirFiles continues to create HAVOC… SMASHES myths and DEMOLISHES #BO records… Day-wise numbers are an EYE-OPENER, a CASE STUDY… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr, Tue 18 cr, Wed 19.05 cr. Total: ₹ 79.25 cr. #India biz.”

Apart from Kher, the Kashmir Files stars Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles. The film dramatises the persecution and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s.

#TheKashmirFiles continues to create HAVOC… SMASHES myths and DEMOLISHES #BO records… Day-wise numbers are an EYE-OPENER, a CASE STUDY… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr, Tue 18 cr, Wed 19.05 cr. Total: ₹ 79.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/f5VpIwmaVH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2022

Anupam Kher’s wife, actor-MP Kirron Kher recently took to social media to congratulate the team for its ‘resounding success’. Tagging her husband and also the director of The Kashmir Files, she wrote, “Congratulations to @vivekagnihotri, @AnupamPKher and the team of The Kashmir Files for its resounding success. The stark and tragic Truth told brilliantly moves everyone. It is the chronicling of a Humanitarian Crisis that was ignored for many years. Well done. Jai Ho.

The movie opened to mixed reviews among critics and the public. In her review, The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “The film may not be interested in nuance but what stays with us are the flashes of genuine pain we see in the person of Pushkar Nath, played by Anupam Kher in a credible, moving turn.”