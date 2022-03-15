The Kashmir Files box office day 4: Anupam Kher-starrer passes Monday test with flying colours, earns Rs 42 cr in 4 days

The Kashmir Files is going from strength to strength at the box office. Not only did the provocative film pass the crucial test, it did so by matching its biggest day yet. On Monday, the film made Rs 15.05 crore domestically, taking its total to over Rs 42 crore in four days of release.

The film has shown exponential day-on-day growth since its release on Friday, when it made Rs 3.55 crore. On Saturday, it made Rs 8.5 crore, and on Sunday, after adding hundreds of additional theatres due to popular demand, it made Rs 15.1 crore.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film now ranks number one on the list of pandemic era Mondays. By comparison, Sooryavanshi made Rs 14.5 crore, Gangubai Kathiawadi made Rs 8.19 crore and 83 made Rs 7.29 crore. More remarkably, pre-pandemic blockbusters such as Uri: The Surgical Strike made Rs 10.5 crore and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior made Rs 13.75 crore. Both films made more than Rs 300 crore worldwide by the end of their theatrical runs.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files dramatises the exodus of Kashmiri pandits from the Valley, and has struck a chord not just with them, but sympathetic audiences across the country. The reviews, however, have been mixed.

The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “With all its propagandist verve, and cementing the current dispensation’s favoured discourse, it does manage to tap into the grief of the displaced Pandits. What stays with us are the flashes of genuine pain that envelopes Pushkar Nath (Anupam Kher in a credible turn, even if some of his portions are overwrought), damaged and suffering from dementia, but who has never forgotten his beloved Habba Kadal.”