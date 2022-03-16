The Kashmir Files box office collection: Anupam Kher starrer crosses Rs 60 crore mark

Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files is dominating the Indian box office. After a fantastic opening weekend, the film minted Rs 15.05 crore on Monday and Rs 18 crore on Tuesday. The total collection now stands at Rs 60.20 crore.

Calling the Anupam Kher starrer a “Tsunami” at the box office, trade guru Taran Adarsh mentioned footfalls have been increasing at cinema halls. “#TheKashmirFiles is a TSUNAMI at the #BO… FANTASTIC TRENDING, as footfalls, occupancy, numbers continue to soar… Day 5 higher than all previous days… BLOCKBUSTER… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr, Tue 18 cr. Total: ₹ 60.20 cr. #India biz,” he tweeted.

Besides Kher, the Kashmir Files stars Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles. The film dramatises the persecution and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s.

The movie opened to mixed reviews. In her review, The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “The film may not be interested in nuance but what stays with us are the flashes of genuine pain we see in the person of Pushkar Nath, played by Anupam Kher in a credible, moving turn.”