Friday, April 29, 2022
The Kashmir Files completes 50 days in theatres, Vivek Agnihotri says ‘It’s truly a people’s film’

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to thank everyone who watched the movie. He called the film's success "a victory of humanity".

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 29, 2022 7:39:45 pm
The Kashmir Files released in the theaters on March 11.

Superhit Bollywood film The Kashmir Files has completed 50 days in theatres. The film was released on March 11. On the occasion, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to thank everyone who watched the movie. He called the film’s success “a victory of humanity”.

He wrote on Twitter, “Today #TheKashmirFiles completes 50 days in theatres and still running successfully. It’s a victory of Truth. It’s a victory of Humanity. It’s truly a people’s film. Thanks everyone. #RightToJustice.”

In another tweet, Agnihotri added, “As of now approx 350 cr worldwide. But that is not important. This film has opened up so many new markets (outside of typical Bollywood market) for an Indian and specially Hindi film, which is unprecedented. It’s time for Bollywood to reflect on its cliché marketing strategies.”

Also read |Ram Gopal Varma says he ‘hated’ The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri reacts to RGV’s review
The Kashmir Files tells the story of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to flee from the Valley in the late 80s and 90s. It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar. Though the film had a slow start at the box office with a collection of Rs 3.55 crore on its opening day, it grew over the days and currently the film’s collection in India stands at Rs 252.65 crore.

After a successful run in cinema halls, The Kashmir Files will have its digital premiere on ZEE5 on May 13.

