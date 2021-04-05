The Intern remake: Amitabh Bachchan replaces Rishi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone welcomes him aboard

Deepika Padukone-starrer The Intern has added one of its key members to the cast, the actor announced on Monday. The Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood flick will see Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan sharing screen space once again after Piku. The film was originally announced with Deepika and late actor Rishi Kapoor in the lead.

Sharing a poster which featured the silhouettes of Padukone and Big B, Deepika wrote that she is honoured to be collaborating once again with her most ‘special co-star’ Amitabh Bachchan. The text read, “What an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again!💛 Welcoming @amitabhbachchan to the Indian adaptation of #TheIntern.”

The Intern is a remake of the Hollywood movie of the same name which starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the lead parts. The 2015 movie, directed by Nancy Meyers, had mostly received positive reviews upon its release. Now it remains to be seen whether Senior Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will be able to recreate the magic of the original.

The Intern is being helmed by Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame and it is being co-produced by Sunil Kheterpal, Deepika Padukone in association with Warner Bros India. The screenplay has been penned by the duo of Akshat Ghildial and Mitesh Shah. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Apart from The Intern, Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing screen space with her real-life husband Ranveer Singh in the sports drama 83, where she will be playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia. Deepika Padukone also has the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan and actioner Fighter in her kitty, where she will play the lead alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra lined up for release.