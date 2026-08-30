‘No big deal’: The Great Khali escapes unhurt after accident in Panipat

Professional wrestler Dalip Singh, best known by his ring name The Great Khali, escaped unhurt after his SUV was involved in an accident with another vehicle at a toll plaza in Panipat, Haryana on Saturday. He took to social media on Sunday to assure fans that the accident was “no big deal” and that he had not sustained any injuries.

The Great Khali took to his Instagram Stories and said in a selfie video, “Yesterday, after the accident of my car, a lot of friends have been calling me and sending me messages, asking if I’m okay. I’m absolutely okay. I have your blessings, and that of God. Yes, my car got damaged a little bit, but it’s no big deal,” said Khali.

He also added that while he didn’t want the incident to come into the public forum because it wasn’t a big deal, videos of the same have surfaced on social media nonetheless. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart for showing concern and worrying about my health. Please take care of yourselves. Jai Bharat!,” added the wrestler.

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What happened to The Great Khali?

A video that surfaced over the weekend showed The Great Khali walking out of his damaged SUV at the Panipat toll plaza, approaching another car. While Khali appeared to be fine, news of the accident sparked concern among his fans. He later took to social media to assure them that he had escaped the incident unscathed.

The Great Khali was involved in a car accident today in India. He left the scene without any injuries. pic.twitter.com/huTfVyVUrS — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) August 29, 2026

The Great Khali, 54, is an American professional wrestler, born in India. Over seven feet tall and weighing over 157 kg, he joined the Punjab police force in 1993. He then started his professional wrestling career in 2000, making his World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) debut seven years later. He first appeared on an episode of Smackdown!, where he attacked The Undertaker.

A couple of years later, Khali eliminated Dave Bautista aka Batista and Kane in a 20-man over-the-top battle royal to claim the World Heavyweight Championship on an episode of Smackdown! In the process, he became the first Indian-born to become a world champion in the WWE history. However, he lost the championship to Batista soon after in a triple threat match, also including Rey Mysterio, at Unforgiven in 2007.

Khali left the WWE in 2014. He then founded the Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE), a professional wrestling promotion and training academy back home in Jalandhar, Punjab. He continued to make special appearances on the WWE across the next few years, finally getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

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The Great Khali has also enjoyed a film and television career in India post his WWE breakthrough. He served as a contestant on Bigg Boss 4 in 2010, and even finished as a first runner-up. He has also appeared in a few Hindi and Hollywood films as an actor, including Peter Segal’s 2005 sports comedy The Longest Yard, which served as his film debut. Khali also joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2o22.