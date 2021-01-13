The Girl on the Train teaser: Parineeti Chopra is intense as hell

The teaser of Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl on the Train is out. The first few visuals of the teaser show Parineeti in London as she looks out the window of a train in panic. We then see her in a dishevelled state.

This looks like an intense role for Parineeti, who was last seen in 2019’s Jabariya Jodi. The Girl on the Train is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 novel of the same name. The novel was earlier adapted into a Hollywood film, starring Emily Blunt.

The Girl on the Train follows an alcoholic woman who watches a couple as she rides the train every day and starts idolizing them until she gets embroiled in a missing person’s case and her secrets start getting revealed.

Parineeti Chopra had earlier said in a statement, “Emily Blunt’s performance in The Girl on the Train had blown my mind and it is a privilege for me to play the character that she has essayed so brilliantly on screen. The restraint and range she showed as an actor while playing a girl who is troubled and battling herself in the film showed what a fantastic actor she is. When any actor does a remake of a loved film, there are expectations to match the original, if not better it. So, I realise that audience will look at our film and draw comparisons to the original and compare my portrayal of the protagonist vs Emily’s.”

The Ribhu Dasgupta directorial also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary and Tota Roy Choudhury.

The Girl on the Train releases on Netflix on February 26.