The Girl on the Train review and release LIVE UPDATES: Parineeti Chopra requests fans to not reveal spoilers

The Girl on the Train, starring Parineeti Chopra, releases on Netflix today. The Ribhu Dasgupta directorial is the Hindi remake of 2016 Hollywood film featuring Emily Blunt. The original was based on Paula Hawkins’ bestselling novel of the same name. While this is Ribhu’s second outing with Netflix after Bard of Blood, it marks Parineeti’s digital debut. The psychological thriller also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, Kirti Kulhari and others.
While Parineeti plays Mira Kapoor (the Hollywood version saw Emily Blunt playing Rachel) and Aditi plays Nusrat (the original had Haley Bennett as Megan). As per the original story, Mira suffers from amnesia and is an alcoholic. Post an unfortunate incident, Nusrat (Aditi) gets murdered and the evidence points towards Mira. The only way out for Mira is that she needs to remember what transpired on that fateful night.
Talking about adapting the Hollywood screenplay and the book for Indian audience, Ribhu told indianexpress.com, “”There was an already existing material, there was a novel, there was a film. Of course the structure and the basic material is from that. But, we’ve given it our own colour. Before I started writing the script, I knew the things which really work and parts which won’t be so important for the film. Since it was a Hindi film, we had to rewrite some portions, give some elements to the characters and write them very differently. At the end of the day, you’re an Indian consumer, so they were our first priority. Now, let’s see how people react because some have seen the original, most of them have not, I think.”
Talking about her preparation for the role, The Girl on the Train star Parineeti Chopra shared in her indianexpress.com interview, "Picking her reference point between the book and Emily Blunt’s performance, Parineeti said, “I think I work with visuals better. So, I did revisit the film, just to get into the world of it. But it was mostly visual references of various things I’d seen all over the world. I used to actually practice in front of the mirror to see how a certain expression looked on my face because I had to be an alcoholic, which I have no experience of. So, I needed body language. I didn’t want to make it very filmy."
In an interview with indianexpress.com, The Girl on the Train star Parineeti Chopra says getting into the skin of Mira Kapoor, a character originally played by Emily Blunt in the Hollywood counterpart, was challenging, yet wholesome. “I’m reacting to it as if this is my first film, because I feel like a new actor,” she shares.
Parineeti Chopra had shared a post on Emily Blunt's birthday recently. The post read, "Happy bday #EmilyBlunt! You gave me the inspiration (and many sleepless nights) to do something I never had the guts to do before. Thank you for being the voice in my head when I was shooting. I hope I have done even 10% of what you did in #TheGirlOnTheTrain. Big shoes to fill."
Parineeti Chopra requests for 'no spoilers' A day before The Girl on the Train's release on Netflix, Parineeti Chopra shared a sincere request, asking people not to spoil the film.