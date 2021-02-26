The Girl on the Train review and release LIVE UPDATES: Parineeti Chopra requests fans to not reveal spoilers

Parineeti Chopra suffers from amnesia and alcoholism in The Girl on the Train. (Photo: PR Handout)

The Girl on the Train, starring Parineeti Chopra, releases on Netflix today. The Ribhu Dasgupta directorial is the Hindi remake of 2016 Hollywood film featuring Emily Blunt. The original was based on Paula Hawkins’ bestselling novel of the same name. While this is Ribhu’s second outing with Netflix after Bard of Blood, it marks Parineeti’s digital debut. The psychological thriller also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, Kirti Kulhari and others.

While Parineeti plays Mira Kapoor (the Hollywood version saw Emily Blunt playing Rachel) and Aditi plays Nusrat (the original had Haley Bennett as Megan). As per the original story, Mira suffers from amnesia and is an alcoholic. Post an unfortunate incident, Nusrat (Aditi) gets murdered and the evidence points towards Mira. The only way out for Mira is that she needs to remember what transpired on that fateful night.

Talking about adapting the Hollywood screenplay and the book for Indian audience, Ribhu told indianexpress.com, “”There was an already existing material, there was a novel, there was a film. Of course the structure and the basic material is from that. But, we’ve given it our own colour. Before I started writing the script, I knew the things which really work and parts which won’t be so important for the film. Since it was a Hindi film, we had to rewrite some portions, give some elements to the characters and write them very differently. At the end of the day, you’re an Indian consumer, so they were our first priority. Now, let’s see how people react because some have seen the original, most of them have not, I think.”