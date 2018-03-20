Can’t believe this is happening: Author John Green on The Fault In Our Stars Bollywood remake

John Green had written the novel titled ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ which was adapted into a Hollywood film in 2014. John Green had written the novel titled ‘The Fault In Our Stars’ which was adapted into a Hollywood film in 2014.

The Fault in Our Stars author John Green can’t believe that the book is getting a Bollywood remake. The author tweeted, “I can’t believe this is happening. Amazing!” Soon, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who will make his debut as a director with this film, replied to the author’s tweet saying: “Wow. Thank you.” While the makers had announced Sushant Singh Rajput as the leading man of the project, debutant Sanjana Sanghi was announced as the female lead who would romance the Raabta actor on-screen.

Hollywood movie The Fault in Our Stars was directed by Josh Boone. It received worldwide recognition with strong critical and commercial success for its portrayal of a sensitive and unique love story that blossoms between the two lead characters. Actors Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort played the leads in the film which traces the life of a young girl suffering from cancer, who subsequently meets a boy at a support group and falls in love with him.

I can’t believe this is happening. Amazing! ⚡️ “Bollywood remake of The Fault in Our Stars confirms its female lead”https://t.co/3y8avVH8Fj — John Green (@johngreen) March 19, 2018

Wow 😮 thank you https://t.co/74qbguYKS6 — mukesh chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) March 20, 2018

Presented and produced by Fox Star Studios, the shoot for the Bollywood fim will begin by mid-2018. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen opposite Kriti Sanon in Raabta. He is currently gearing up for his upcoming movies Drive and Kedarnath.

