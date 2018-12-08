The Cut’s writer tweets apology for Priyanka-Nick article: I was wrong, I am truly sorry

After the The Cut published a problematic and controversial article on Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas’ wedding, the internet blasted the piece apart and called out its writer, Mariah Smith. And now Mariah has taken to Twitter to apologise for her actions. Incidentally, her apology comes after The Cut itself took down the said article and issued an apology to its readers.

Advertising

Mariah tweeted, “I want to sincerely apologize to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and to the readers, I offended and hurt with my words. I do not condone racism, xenophobia, or sexism. I take full responsibility for what I wrote, and I was wrong. I am truly sorry.”

The Cut had initially published the article with a phrase that called Priyanka ” a global scam artist.” The Cut later published an apology and said, ” Upon further editorial review, we found this story did not meet our standards. We’ve removed it and apologize.”

The article was quickly circulated on the net and celebrities took to social media to slam the publication for the distasteful piece. Bollywood stars Swara Bhasker and Sonam Kapoor called the article shameful. Sonam tweeted, ” For a publication that ‘shows women what they are made of’, TheCut has a lot to answer for. The article on Priyanka was sexist, racist and disgusting. Also, it’s written by a woman which is so sad. It reeks of envy and bitterness. Mariah, shame on you.”

Priyanka’s in-laws and international celebs Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner called the article disgusting, with Joe even tweeting, “This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next.”

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a Christian wedding on December 1, which was followed by a Hindu wedding on December 2.