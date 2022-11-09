The Crew BTS video: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon say they are having fun, but Rhea Kapoor is ‘stressed’

Filmmakers Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor recently announced their next project, The Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The leading ladies did a classy photoshoot for a magazine to support the announcement. Now, Rhea has released a behind-the-scene video where all the actors are getting ready and talking about the fun they are having on the shoot.

In the video, Tabu, Kareena and Kriti are seen getting ready for their photoshoot and in an impromptu interview they say that they are having fun, while Rhea adds in jest that she is already stressed.

Kareena also quips that “Rhea will go bald” by the time the film’s production is over. Rhea captioned the video, “Hi Im the producer and this is my crew! When girls get together some magical madness is bound to happen. @ektarkapoor @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan @kritisanon Co-creative directed with @meghakapoor for @vogueindia.”

The Crew will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The film is said to be set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

The film marks the second collaboration of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor. Their first collaboration was Veere Di Wedding. In a statement, Kareena said, “Veere Di Wedding holds a special place in my heart. Working with Rhea and Ektaa was an incredible journey. So, when Rhea came to me with her new project The Crew I was quite intrigued. This also means I get to share screen space with two stellar actors, Tabu and Kriti. I am looking forward to starting this project and can’t wait to bring this trifecta to the fold.”

Rhea added that she is excited and nervous about The Crew. “Bringing these three gorgeous, talented movie stars at the top of their game for my next picture is a dream come true. I am excited, determined, and nervous, and can’t wait for the shoot to begin. Plus, this is the second time I am collaborating with Ektaa after Veere Di Wedding and it means the world to me to have her support throughout.”